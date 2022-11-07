With 2023 will come the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this new wave of Marvel Studios projects will begin with the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Based on the modern classic comic event, the show will look to further expand the world of Skrulls as they make their presence known on Earth. As well, Secret Invasion is seemingly primed to be a deep dive into Samuel L. Jackson’s character of Nick Fury (much like the previous shows from Marvel Studios have been for others). And with a new casting rumor, audiences might now have a better idea of what to expect from the character study of Fury. The latest word is that actress Charlayne Woodard is going to be playing Priscilla, an agent and, more importantly, Nick Fury’s wife.

