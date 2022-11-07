Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyeing Massive $365M Opening
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open huge at the box office this weekend. The sequel to 2018’s massively successful Black Panther is eyeing a $365 million worldwide opening. That includes a projected domestic between $175M-$185M and $180 million internationally. Those numbers would put Wakanda Forever on track for an opening between $355M to $365M.
BREAKING: Disney Hoping to Develop an ‘Indiana Jones’ Series for Disney+
Indiana Jones is set to make a big comeback with the upcoming fifth film starring Harrison Ford in the iconic role once again. Yet, it seems that Disney is not interested in leaving it with just that single project. According to a new report by Variety, it seems they are also hoping to develop a Disney+ series based on the iconic archaeologist’s globe-trotting adventures. They don’t have a writer or showrunner in place. So, it’s not a definite project at the moment but definitely something they are looking into.
J.D. Dillard No Longer Set to Helm a ‘Star Wars’ Film
In February 2020, it was revealed that Sleight director J.D. Dillard was set to direct a Star Wars movie from screenwriter Matt Owens. At the time, it wasn’t known whether or not the project would be for the big screen or for Disney+. Details regarding the plot and characters involved were also unknown at the time. Unfortunately, it seems those eager to see a Star Wars film from Dillard will continue to wait, though, as the mysterious project is no longer moving forward.
REVIEW: ‘Zootopia+’ Feels Unnecessary
Zootopia, the movie, proved to be a massive success for Disney when it was released back in 2016. The animated film, which centered on a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox, earned an impressive $1.024 billion at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run. Yet, despite its massive success, Disney has not officially given the greenlight to a Zootopia sequel. Instead, the studio opted to develop a series for Disney+ centered on some of the film’s most notable characters. The series delves deeper into events from the film, giving movie fans more time to enjoy these key moments, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s great.
Ryan Coogler Has Had No Conversations about Directing ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to make its worldwide release, the hype and positive word of mouth about the film has fans wondering if Ryan Coogler might find himself moving into the director’s chair of what is sure to be one of Marvel Studios biggest projects. Coogler has found himself on just about everyone’s list as a potential director for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to end the Multiverse Saga when it hits theaters in 2026. However great of a fit Coogler might be for the project, it sounds like it might just end up in the hands of someone else.
Marvel Studios Confirms Multiple D+ Projects from the World of Wakanda in Development
Marvel Studios Executive Producer Nate Moore has set the record straight on the number of potential Wakanda-based spinoff projects in development. In an interview with Variety, Moore, who is also a member of Marvel Studios Parliament, described the World of Wakanda as “expansive” and full of “great characters” adding that “beyond what happens with this film, there are more opportunities to go back to Wakanda.”
Shawn Levy to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Film Following ‘Deadpool 3’
With Deadpool 3 and Season 5 of Stranger Things still on deck, Shawn Levy looks to have already set his next feature. Deadline has reported that Levy is in talks to helm a Star Wars movie. The outlet reports that Levy will develop the project to direct it, but no further details are available as of this time.
‘Black Panther 3’ No Sure Thing for Director Ryan Coogler
Early word on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would seem to indicate that director Ryan Coogler followed up 2018’s Black Panther, which stands as Marvel Studios greatest critical success, with another well-received blockbuster. To follow up the beloved first film with another hit after losing star Chadwick Boseman to cancer would be no small feat. According to Coogler, who had to start from scratch after the death of his friend, the process has been difficult.
Simu Liu Discusses ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel Plans
As Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, discussions are being had about which projects stood out the most during this new era for Marvel Studios. Generally speaking, one of the largest successes on the theatrical side was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After being one of the best critical and commercial performances of 2021, a direct sequel, to be written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has been announced. Though it’s far too early for any plot details to be known, star actor Liu has some thoughts about what could transpire for the sequel film.
James Gunn & Peter Safran are Mapping Out 8-10 Years of DC Stories
James Gunn and Peter Safran officially took over DC Studios at the beginning of the month, and while they’ve been in charge for less than two weeks, the duo seem to have big plans for DC Studios. On Thursday, the duo joined David Zaslav on a Zoom call to formally introduce Gunn and Safran to their Warner Bros. Discovery cohorts in a virtual town hall.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pulls in $45M in Advance Ticket Sales
All eyes are on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s release later this week, as it’s the final entry of Marvel Studios’ ambitious Phase 4 and rounds out the year for the studio. The studio has faced a bit of a sophomore slump but still remains a constant when it comes to its box office success. Many have wondered if Wakanda Forever would buckle under the weight of the previous entries and the loss of its main star Chadwick Boseman, but it’s currently performing very well.
RUMOR: Indiana Jones Streaming Series to Feature a Previously Unseen Character
As Harrison Ford prepares to say goodbye to Doctor Henry Jones Jr., the iconic character he’s played multiple times since 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, Lucasfilm is reportedly working with Disney Plus to create a streaming series set within his world of archaeological wonder. The show is in the earliest stages of development, with no creatives yet attached, but a new rumor might indicate the direction in which the show is headed and it’s rather surprising.
New Rumor Supports Joe Locke’s Casting as Wiccan in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Marvel Studios WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, is preparing for the early 2023 start of principal photography and the cast is seemingly growing by the day. One of the major additions to the Kathryn Hahn-led streamer was Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, who was cast as an unnamed gay, lead character for the 9-episode series. Locke’s casting came shortly after a report indicated that Agatha: Coven of Chaos looked to be set to introduce Billy Kaplan to the MCU, but a prevailing alternate theory as the actor playing Agatha’s son, Nicholas Scratch. Now, a new rumor seems to add fuel to the Wiccan fire.
Early Returns on Rotten Tomatoes Have ‘Wakanda Forever’ Flying High
Ryan Coogler’s emotion-packed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters this weekend but critics, including our own Hunter Radesi, have had ample time to screen the film ahead of its wide release. With the expiration of the embargo, dozens of reviews are making their way online and onto Rotten Tomatoes and the early returns are very promising for the film.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Producer Nate Moore on Storm’s Future in Wakanda
From the moment Disney’s merger with Fox Studios was complete, fans began theorizing about how one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful mutants, Storm, might fit into the story of the Black Panther sequel. Once the wife of T’Challa and the Queen of Wakanda, Storm’s connection to Wakanda remains strong in the present day despite no longer being married to T’Challa. While her duties to the X-Men had her busy on Mars, Ororo still found herself playing a role in current Black Panther writer John Ridley’s series. Even though T’Challa’s relationship with Nakia was clearly prioritized in Black Panther, fans were still adamant that Storm could find her way into the sequel and even as the film was reworked following the death of Chadwick Boseman, the Storm theories never stopped coming.
RUMOR: Charlayne Woodard is [SPOILER] in ‘Secret Invasion’
With 2023 will come the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this new wave of Marvel Studios projects will begin with the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Based on the modern classic comic event, the show will look to further expand the world of Skrulls as they make their presence known on Earth. As well, Secret Invasion is seemingly primed to be a deep dive into Samuel L. Jackson’s character of Nick Fury (much like the previous shows from Marvel Studios have been for others). And with a new casting rumor, audiences might now have a better idea of what to expect from the character study of Fury. The latest word is that actress Charlayne Woodard is going to be playing Priscilla, an agent and, more importantly, Nick Fury’s wife.
INTERVIEW: Justin Miller and Bill Reick Talk ‘Sleep. Walk. Kill.’ and the Challenges of Horror Comedy
Think Night of the Living Dead, but with Adderall! Sleep. Walk. Kill. is a funny, campy horror film built on a fresh concept and worth toughing out through its slow opening. When a strange alien sound blares across the skies of Yardley, Pennsylvania, folks rise from their sleep with murder on their minds. Wives butcher husbands; children murder parents; and, presumably, the only way to stay alive is to stay awake. Though at times it feels like the cast is still finding its footing in the early minutes, there’s plenty of tension and compelling storytelling worth staying through the third act. I spoke with Director and Screenwriter Justin Miller and lead actor Bill Reick about the creation of the film and the comedically-talented cast in this independent horror debut.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Kicks Off Overseas with $10M+ on First Day
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here to save the box office. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Black Panther began hitting theaters today, and current estimates have the film opening to $10 million overseas. For those curious about where that places the sequel regarding other superhero flicks, that’s well ahead of Black Adam (225%) and The Batman (45%). It is, however, lower than the original Black Panther by 27% and Thor: Love and Thunder by 31%. The original Black Panther, of course, was pre-pandemic and Love and Thunder had the summer box office working in its favor.
Lewis Tan Teases Insane ‘Mortal Kombat 2’
New Line’s Mortal Kombat reboot was a hidden gem in 2021, releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max during a time when the future of the theatrical experience was very much in doubt. Although fans found some of the changes to the lore controversial, the movie was a success with audiences, finding enough financial gain for Warner Bros., New Line’s parent company, to greenlight a sequel. Since its announcement, however, very little has been revealed about the status of Mortal Kombat 2 or its plot details.
‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Adds Momona Tamada & Alyvia Alyn Lind
Two more have joined the cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+. Deadline has reported that Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (SyFy’s Chucky) are the latest to join the series. Tamada will play Emiko, a local teen from Henson who is a member of the...
