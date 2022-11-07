Read full article on original website
OneConnect Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue increased 0.4% year-over-year to RMB1,069 million from RMB1,065...
Crypto Wunderkind Resigns as $32B Firm Files for Bankruptcy
The fall of crypto poster boy Sam Bankman-Fried is complete: The ex-billionaire resigned from his crypto exchange FTX on Friday, and announced that the company is declaring bankruptcy.The 30-year-old is stepping down just days after his shock announcement that he was selling the $32 billion company to rival Binance after liquidity problems.Binance pulled out of the bailout, though, leaving Bankman-Fried with few options other than to beg forgiveness from investors, who will now have to fight for what’s left of FTX through the court system.Read more at The Daily Beast.
