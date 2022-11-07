ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets the talk of the NFL after stunning win over mighty Bills

By Otis Livingston
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- It's Jets mania Monday. Gang Green had the local football stage to themselves this weekend with the Giants on a bye.

But they had to take down another team from New York in a big upset to earn a ton of respect, CBS2's Otis Livingston reported.

So what's the excuse this time? The Jets weren't facing a second- or third-string quarterback. Their defense dominated the Buffalo Bills ' Josh Allen, who is an MVP favorite, sacking him five times and picking him off twice. As Livingston reported, folks are starting to believe these Jets are for real.

"They're gonna talk about how we shocked somebody. We didn't shock nobody, not in this locker room," head coach Robert Saleh told the team in the locker room after the 20-17 victory. "Hey, this is a product of the work we put in, man. Let's keep it goin, bro."

As you just read, the team believed it could take down the mighty Bills, but not many others felt the Jets could win on Sunday. They were 11.5-point underdogs in a home game.

But they did it the old fashioned way, with a dominant defense and a great running game down the stretch. Quarterback Zach Wilson, who was thoroughly criticized after the disappointing 22-17 home loss to the New England Patriots the week before , played better and made plays when he needed to.

Sunday's victory was probably the team's biggest win in seven years.

"We obviously don't care what anybody says. We expected to win this game as a team. Of course, we understand that this is a good team, but we understand what we're all about as well," Wilson said.

When asked what the secret was, Wilson said, "There was money on the floor. There was money on the floor last week. We had to go pick it up."

So for the first time in a long time, everybody is talking about the Jets and the Giants.

The daily cover for Sports Illustrated read "It's a Wonderful MetLife." The stadium's tenants are a combined 12-5.

But Sunday was the Jets' day at MetLife. Local sports talk radio was abuzz with excitement on Monday.

"The Jets right now are absolutely one of the best teams in the NFL. I don't care what anybody says," Brandon Tierney said.

"This is the best-coached football game by a Jets team in eons," Joe Benigno said.

When asked about the environment inside the stadium on Sunday, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson said of the crowd, "Yeah, we needed 'em. They were the 12th man today. They were the advantage for us. Just that last game that was the most special game I've been a part of since being a Jet for me, as far as the 12th man helping us out, man. Really blessed to be a part of this Jets Nation. Hopefully we can bring 'em more wins like that," Garrett Wilson said.

And if you're a fan of the Jets, you have to love what else Livingston found out in the locker room. The players said they will enjoy the win, and enjoy their bye week, but they are seriously looking forward to that game in New England when they return. They believe they blew the last meeting, themselves, and want to get a little payback.

Derek Jeter talks his "No. 1 goal" and offers advice for girl dads

Five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star Derek Jeter says when it comes to his legacy, he wants people to remember him for the person he was rather than his impressive list of accolades. And his "No. 1 goal," he says, is to exemplify the Golden Rule."I have a very close family," Jeter told CBS News. "I'm close with my parents, my sister as well now, same thing with my girls and my wife, and I always just wanted to treat people how I wanted to be treated."The star athlete was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and...
