Nebraska State

An incredible lack of snow summarizes the 2021-22 winter season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Now that the calendar has flipped to November and limited spots of the viewing area have already seen their first few snowflakes of the season, it’s time to go back in time and recap last winter’s snow season. The most memorable thing from last year was the incredible lack of snow. In fact, most of south central and central Nebraska were 10 to 20 inches below normal with many spots recording one of their top 10 least snowy seasons on record. Let’s take a look at how things measured up.
Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday.  Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
Jim Pillen elected 41st governor of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska’s next governor. ABC called the race at about 9:25 p.m., as Pillen secured enough votes to defeat State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and owner of Pillen Family Farms, will replace Gov. Pete...
Nebraska: Nebraska Sen. Blood takes on Republican Pillen in governor race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had...
Iowa teen arrested following pursuit in central Nebraska

AURORA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested an Iowa teen after a pursuit in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol said that around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. NSP said the trooper tried to do a traffic stop, but the...
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast

Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
As polls close in Nebraska, first results reflect early votes

All the votes are in. Now it's time to count. Polls in Nebraska closed at 8 p.m., an end point to a long campaign season marked by a contentious Republican primary in the governor's race and back-to-back showdowns pitting Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks in elections to represent the 1st Congressional District.
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
