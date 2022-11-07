Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraskans encouraged to prepare for winter weather as cold temperatures approach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As winter weather encroaches, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is sharing tips to help citizens prepare for any situation before it happens. On Thursday, state and county emergency managers will promote Nebraska’s Winter Weather Awareness Day. “Every season we look ahead to the winter...
KSNB Local4
An incredible lack of snow summarizes the 2021-22 winter season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Now that the calendar has flipped to November and limited spots of the viewing area have already seen their first few snowflakes of the season, it’s time to go back in time and recap last winter’s snow season. The most memorable thing from last year was the incredible lack of snow. In fact, most of south central and central Nebraska were 10 to 20 inches below normal with many spots recording one of their top 10 least snowy seasons on record. Let’s take a look at how things measured up.
Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday. Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade is canceled.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
KETV.com
U.S. Department of Labor accuses firm active in Nebraska of 'oppressive child labor' violations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing a firm operating in Nebraska of "oppressive child labor" violations. The labor department asked a federal court Thursday for a temporary injunction against Packers Sanitation Services — a leading U.S. provider of food safety sanitation. That temporary...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska voter turnout at 53%: high numbers in Clay County, low in Hall, Dawson counties
KEARNEY, NE — 53% of Nebraska's registered voters turned out to participate in yesterday's general election. That number falls well short of the Secretary of State's prediction of 58%, which was also the turnout in the 2018 election. It remains significantly higher than turnout rates in midterm elections in 2014 and 2010.
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen elected 41st governor of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska’s next governor. ABC called the race at about 9:25 p.m., as Pillen secured enough votes to defeat State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and owner of Pillen Family Farms, will replace Gov. Pete...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska: Nebraska Sen. Blood takes on Republican Pillen in governor race
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa teen arrested following pursuit in central Nebraska
AURORA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested an Iowa teen after a pursuit in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol said that around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. NSP said the trooper tried to do a traffic stop, but the...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast
Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
Sioux City Journal
As polls close in Nebraska, first results reflect early votes
All the votes are in. Now it's time to count. Polls in Nebraska closed at 8 p.m., an end point to a long campaign season marked by a contentious Republican primary in the governor's race and back-to-back showdowns pitting Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks in elections to represent the 1st Congressional District.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
News Channel Nebraska
INTERVIEW: Jim Pillen talks gubernatorial election win
LINCOLN - Jim Pillen will become the 41st Governor of Nebraska with a win over Carol Blood. Hear what he had to say after the election.
