Tarrant County, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Democrat Andrew Sommerman unseats incumbent J.J. Koch for Precinct 2 Dallas County commissioner seat

General elections were held Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two Democratic candidates were elected for seats in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Elba Garcia, who has been the Dallas County commissioner for Precinct 4 since 2010, won re-election over Libertarian opponent Timothy Miles, with...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Tarrant County, including results for county judge and criminal district attorney. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. TARRANT COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. ARLINGTON PROPOSITION...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

UPDATE: Republican Kronda Thimesch wins race for Texas House District 65

Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to unofficial results, Republican Kronda Thimesch won the seat for State House District 65 over Democrat Brittney Verdell. Thimesch received 59.81% of votes, with Verdell earning 40.19%. “We are thrilled about the results tonight,” Thimesch said. “It was...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

UPDATE: Jenkins wins new term as Dallas County judge with all precincts reporting

Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus-Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins won re-election to his seat with all Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 general election. He received 62.54% of the ballots cast to defeat Republican candidate Lauren Davis, who garnered 37.46% of the votes in the county.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
