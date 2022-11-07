ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Gusty winds wreak havoc in Chadron

CHADRON - Chadron State College services were suspended and structures damaged as heavy winds impacted Chadron Monday. Chadron State College canceled classes because of the wind, which peaked at 75 mph was registered seven miles south of the Dawes County community. There were also reports of trees uprooted, sheds damaged, car ports collapsing, and the Chadron fire station roof damaged.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Chadron issues no travel advisory

The City of Chadron is issuing a no-travel advisory due to high winds. The city is asking citizens not to travel unless it is an emergency. The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Authorities find man dead east of Chadron

On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron senior all-class gold medalist commits to South Dakota

Chadron High all-class gold medalist hurdler Xander Provance announced on twitter Thursday night that he has committed to the track program at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Provance won the Class B 110m hurdles in a time of 14.46 last spring at the Nebraska state track and field...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Miss and Teen Competition to feature 13 candidates

ALLIANCE – 13 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2023 Best of the West pageant in Alliance on Saturday, November 12TH at 6PM at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance, Nebraska. The Best of the West pageant is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron pageants traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance 2023, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2023, and Miss Panhandle’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in North Platte in June, 2023.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

C1-7 All District Team Announced Monday

The C1-7 All District selections for the 2022 Football season were announced on Monday. District 7 consists of McCook, Sidney, Chadron, Ogallala and the Alliance Bulldogs. Named to this years C1-7 All-District Team ..... MCook: Adam Dugger, Jacob Gomez-Wilson, Eli Kehler, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Alex Anthony and Garrett Kaps. Honorable Mention:...
ALLIANCE, NE
KELOLAND TV

How the vote is going across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, two injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash near Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Neb. -- A vehicle-pedestrian crash resulted in one person dying and two injured outside of Rushville. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were sent to Highway 87, two miles north of Rushville, at 8:00 p.m. MT on Nov. 5 after the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office contacted them about a crash. A Honda Odyssey and a pedestrian were reported involved in the crash.
RUSHVILLE, NE
JC Post

Kan. man sentenced in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman

On April 10, 37-year-old Ryan McElroy, Salina, Kan., killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance in a vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Alliance. "As we know on April 10, 2022 in the afternoon, victim in this case, Blythe Boness, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 in Box Butte County, Nebraska," Edward Vierk of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in Box Butte County District County Monday.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dawes County election results

All the votes in Dawes County have been tabulated and there will be 2 new members on the Chadron City Council beginning in December. In the race for a trio of 4-year terms, the winners are challenger Mark Graves with 927, followed by incumbent George Klein at 831 and Shane Shepherd, another non-incumbent, with 766.
KELOLAND TV

Oglala police searching for armed robbery suspect

KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said officers received a report of a robbery at the credit union Monday morning and arrived after the man fled. A 2008-2013 white GMC Yukon was used in the robbery.
KYLE, SD

