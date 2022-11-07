ALLIANCE – 13 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2023 Best of the West pageant in Alliance on Saturday, November 12TH at 6PM at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance, Nebraska. The Best of the West pageant is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron pageants traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance 2023, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2023, and Miss Panhandle’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in North Platte in June, 2023.

