Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Gusty winds wreak havoc in Chadron
CHADRON - Chadron State College services were suspended and structures damaged as heavy winds impacted Chadron Monday. Chadron State College canceled classes because of the wind, which peaked at 75 mph was registered seven miles south of the Dawes County community. There were also reports of trees uprooted, sheds damaged, car ports collapsing, and the Chadron fire station roof damaged.
NPPD to shut off City of Chadron power due to high winds
Nebraska Public Power District will be shutting off power to the entire Chadron community today, November 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. due to the number of down power lines until further notice. Residents are strongly urged to stay off the streets due to the dangers presented by high winds.
City of Chadron issues no travel advisory
The City of Chadron is issuing a no-travel advisory due to high winds. The city is asking citizens not to travel unless it is an emergency. The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
Authorities find man dead east of Chadron
On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center closed
The Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center will be closed until further notice. Mechanical issues are being worked on, with no definite timeline for correction. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
News Channel Nebraska
Chadron senior all-class gold medalist commits to South Dakota
Chadron High all-class gold medalist hurdler Xander Provance announced on twitter Thursday night that he has committed to the track program at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Provance won the Class B 110m hurdles in a time of 14.46 last spring at the Nebraska state track and field...
Alliance Miss and Teen Competition to feature 13 candidates
ALLIANCE – 13 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2023 Best of the West pageant in Alliance on Saturday, November 12TH at 6PM at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance, Nebraska. The Best of the West pageant is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron pageants traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance 2023, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2023, and Miss Panhandle’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in North Platte in June, 2023.
C1-7 All District Team Announced Monday
The C1-7 All District selections for the 2022 Football season were announced on Monday. District 7 consists of McCook, Sidney, Chadron, Ogallala and the Alliance Bulldogs. Named to this years C1-7 All-District Team ..... MCook: Adam Dugger, Jacob Gomez-Wilson, Eli Kehler, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Alex Anthony and Garrett Kaps. Honorable Mention:...
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, two injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash near Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Neb. -- A vehicle-pedestrian crash resulted in one person dying and two injured outside of Rushville. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were sent to Highway 87, two miles north of Rushville, at 8:00 p.m. MT on Nov. 5 after the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office contacted them about a crash. A Honda Odyssey and a pedestrian were reported involved in the crash.
Kan. man sentenced in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman
On April 10, 37-year-old Ryan McElroy, Salina, Kan., killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance in a vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Alliance. "As we know on April 10, 2022 in the afternoon, victim in this case, Blythe Boness, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 in Box Butte County, Nebraska," Edward Vierk of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in Box Butte County District County Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Dawes County election results
All the votes in Dawes County have been tabulated and there will be 2 new members on the Chadron City Council beginning in December. In the race for a trio of 4-year terms, the winners are challenger Mark Graves with 927, followed by incumbent George Klein at 831 and Shane Shepherd, another non-incumbent, with 766.
KELOLAND TV
Oglala police searching for armed robbery suspect
KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said officers received a report of a robbery at the credit union Monday morning and arrived after the man fled. A 2008-2013 white GMC Yukon was used in the robbery.
Comments / 0