FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Hubig's Pies are backNOLA Chic
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Life sentence for Kenner teen who abducted Metairie couple, forced them to drive to bank
A Kenner teenager convicted of abducting an elderly Metairie couple at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal $100,000 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Though Alexsy Mejia was 16 at the time of the...
WWL-TV
16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
NOLA.com
Mom arrested after teens take part in 'reckless' rolling shootout on busy Kenner street
Kenner police say a mother armed her 15-year-old son and drove him around in search of a classmate who had earlier threatened him with a gun, leading to a rolling shootout near a busy Williams Boulevard intersection. No one was injured in the gunfire, which occurred Sunday afternoon on 32nd...
Quick arrest made in St. Claude homicide case, NOPD credits officers and public tips
A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).
fox8live.com
17-month-old found burned, bruised, dead in Algiers; parents arrested
ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a mother and father after finding their toddler dead in Algiers. Police say the grim discovery happened on Nov. 9 around 7:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. A 17-month-old was found dead with burns and bruises on their body, according...
Toddler found dead in Algiers, cops make two arrests
New Orleans Police say they found a dead baby in a home Wednesday in Algiers. It happened in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. NOPD was called to the home at 7:44am after a call about the 17-month-old victim.
Teen arrested in weekend Bourbon St. shooting
New Orleans Police today made an arrest in a Bourbon St. shooting Sunday that injured two women. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy.
Louisiana crash claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
fox8live.com
Gas station employee killed in shooting stemming from argument, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to the NOPD. The shooting happened inside the LA Express gas station after an argument between two men around 7:48 a.m., according to officials. Police say the victim,...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
Four juveniles in custody after multi-district crime spree, NOPD says
NOPD Third District Captain Wayne DeLarge explained that early Wednesday, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle, grey Jeep Cherokee, in the area.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at gas station in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning at a gas station in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The man died at...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrests 4 juveniles in connection with armed robbery, shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested four juveniles Wednesday linked to two armed robberies, a carjacking and a shooting spanning over multiple districts. According to police, a Grand Jeep Cherokee was stolen from North Carrollton Tuesday night. NOPD said officers began investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
Louisiana police say 15-year-old 'out-of-state' teen behind bomb threat that moved polling site
Louisiana police say they have identified a 15-year-old suspect behind a pair of bomb threats directed at a school and polling site outside New Orleans in the last week.
Fatal accident takes life of Houma man
A driver is dead after a high speed accident last night on Louisiana Highway 56 and the Thompson Road Extension. The deadly crash occurred just before 2am and took the life of 48-year-old Cody Schexnayder of Houma.
4 teens suspected of armed robbery, shooting arrested after chase
New Orleans Police this afternoon arrested four juveniles after two armed robberies and a high-speed police chase. Cops say the vehicle the suspects were fleeing in was reported stolen from North Carrollton Ave. Tuesday night.
New Orleans police investigating officer seen in mayor's city-owned apartment on taxpayers' dime: report
New Orleans police are investigating an officer who was frequently seen entering Mayor LaToya Cantrell's city-owned apartment at the expense of taxpayers, a report says.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NOLA.com
Kenner Discovery bomb threats were made by 15-year-old boy from another state, police say
Authorities say a 15-year-old boy from another state is responsible for two bomb threats at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy that led to the closure of a polling location on Tuesday and the evacuation of students and staff on Thursday. Detectives from the Kenner Police Department have obtained a warrant...
