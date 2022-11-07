PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Snowden Road (Route 3015) in the South Park Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 14 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Snowden Road between Sheplar Drive and Piney Fork Road will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late December. Traffic will be detoured via Riggs Road and Ridge Road.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO