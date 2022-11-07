Read full article on original website
Fort Duquesne Bridge Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction on the lower deck (southbound I-279) of the Fort Duquesne Bridge will occur weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6...
10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and...
Route 28 Lane Restrictions Saturday in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 12 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions near the East Ohio Street (Exit 1B) off-ramp from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday as crews conduct inspection activities of the Charles J. Lieberth pedestrian walkway. Ramp traffic will be maintained.
Route 3015 Snowden Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in South Park
PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Snowden Road (Route 3015) in the South Park Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 14 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Snowden Road between Sheplar Drive and Piney Fork Road will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late December. Traffic will be detoured via Riggs Road and Ridge Road.
Route 1032 New York Avenue Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Rochester
PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New York Avenue Bridge which carries Route 1032 over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, November 10-11 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Thursday Night in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-376 underneath the Smithfield Street Bridge from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday...
Fox Chapel Road to Southbound Route 28 Ramp Closure Wednesday in O’Hara Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term closure of the ramp from Fox Chapel Road to southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday morning, November 9 weather permitting. Crews will perform shoulder paving on the ramp from Fox Chapel Road to southbound Route 28 requiring...
I-79 Weeknight Lane Restrictions Underway in Allegheny County
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will continue tonight, Tuesday night November 8 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night, November 17 in the following locations:. Northbound I-79 between Glenfield Road and...
