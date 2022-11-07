ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
GREENSBORO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Rachel Gard Twiddy of Manns Harbor, November 7

Rachel Gard Twiddy, 78, of Manns Harbor, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. A native of Manns Harbor, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Gibbs Gard and Alton E. Gard, Sr. Rachel was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Women. She is...
MANNS HARBOR, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Metta Carawan Austin of Manteo, November 5

Metta Carawan Austin, 85, of Manteo, NC departed this earthly world on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and close friends. Born in Hyde County on December 29, 1936, she moved to Dare County in the 1960s where she resided until her passing. Metta loved the beach, fishing, and all outdoor activities especially gardening. She often volunteered for church-related functions and sang in the choir for many, many years.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, November 10

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Thomas J. Gioia, II of Moyock, November 8

Thomas Joseph Gioia, II of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born in Amityville, NY on October 23, 1969 to Gloria Jean Hug Schneider and the late Thomas Joseph Gioia. Thomas served his country honorably, retiring from the U. S. Navy, and was a Culinary Specialist. Cooking was his passion and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
MOYOCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meekins Field upgrade to be completed in mid-2023

Enhancements and improvements to the Meekins Field Community Park in Kill Devil Hills are underway and expected to be complete by late spring or early summer, according to Kill Devil Hills Commissioner Terry Gray. The park, when complete, will feature Dare County’s first splash pad — an interactive water play area that features spray elements for young children.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

GoFundMe started for young girl seriously injured in Nov. 5 Currituck accident

Update: The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has provided additional details on the Nov. 5 accident. Hayley, who lives in Powells Point, was struck by a 2020 Toyota SUV driven by Emilio Eric Estrada, 34-year-old male from Grandy, who was traveling with a 27-year-old female passenger, also from Grandy. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the accident, an investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges at this time.
POWELLS POINT, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Ray White Receives Prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

On Nov. 8, Dare County issued this release announcing that community leader Ray White had been honored with the Long Leaf Pine Award. Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
DARE COUNTY, NC
The Modern Times

Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for Tots

With Pumpkin spice something’s adorning menus everywhere, the mesmerizing array of fall colors gliding towards earth, warm jackets and heaters — holiday season is here!. Receiving gifts always feels great—a better holiday feeling, giving back. This year Rob’s speed shop host the second annual Toys for Tots car show. Event date is, November 12 2022 starting at 9am with trophies being presented at 2pm. Located at 135 Lowe’s boulevard, Lexington. Entry fee is $20 or any new un-wrapped gift, all proceeds are donated to Davidson County Toys for Tots.
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy