UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
Rachel Gard Twiddy of Manns Harbor, November 7
Rachel Gard Twiddy, 78, of Manns Harbor, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. A native of Manns Harbor, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Gibbs Gard and Alton E. Gard, Sr. Rachel was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Women. She is...
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
Lanes on US-29 reopen after crash near Hicone Road in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on US-29 near Hicone Road in Guilford County just before 8 a.m. A car going south failed to slow down as a result of slowing traffic on the highway. The car swerved to the left to avoid a...
Metta Carawan Austin of Manteo, November 5
Metta Carawan Austin, 85, of Manteo, NC departed this earthly world on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and close friends. Born in Hyde County on December 29, 1936, she moved to Dare County in the 1960s where she resided until her passing. Metta loved the beach, fishing, and all outdoor activities especially gardening. She often volunteered for church-related functions and sang in the choir for many, many years.
Enter to win a family pack of tickets to Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center!
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, November 10
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
73-year-old man mixes up his usual lottery routine in NC — and it pays off big time
A North Carolina man decided to take his chances with a different lottery game and it ended up winning him the jackpot. Winston-Salem resident James Zech usually buys $3 or $5 scratch-offs, but this time he had an “urge” to try something new, he told lottery officials in a Nov. 8 news release.
Piedmont Triad prepares for Nicole, braces for possible power outages, flooding
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies across the Piedmont Triad are making preparations for Nicole. Trucks at the Greensboro Maintenance Yard have been prepped, and crews are ready to respond when needed. They’ll be on standby for possible flooding and downed trees. On Thursday, FOX8 crews checked around the viewing area to see what people […]
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers beats challenger Phil Byrd in race to keep top job
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has managed to fend off an attempt by a former longtime deputy of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to take over the top job. Incumbent Democrat Danny Rogers won 55.58% of the vote to Republican Phil Byrd’s 44.42% with 100% of precincts reporting. The results are […]
Thomas J. Gioia, II of Moyock, November 8
Thomas Joseph Gioia, II of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born in Amityville, NY on October 23, 1969 to Gloria Jean Hug Schneider and the late Thomas Joseph Gioia. Thomas served his country honorably, retiring from the U. S. Navy, and was a Culinary Specialist. Cooking was his passion and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Meekins Field upgrade to be completed in mid-2023
Enhancements and improvements to the Meekins Field Community Park in Kill Devil Hills are underway and expected to be complete by late spring or early summer, according to Kill Devil Hills Commissioner Terry Gray. The park, when complete, will feature Dare County’s first splash pad — an interactive water play area that features spray elements for young children.
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
GoFundMe started for young girl seriously injured in Nov. 5 Currituck accident
Update: The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has provided additional details on the Nov. 5 accident. Hayley, who lives in Powells Point, was struck by a 2020 Toyota SUV driven by Emilio Eric Estrada, 34-year-old male from Grandy, who was traveling with a 27-year-old female passenger, also from Grandy. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the accident, an investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges at this time.
New Section of the I-74 Northern Beltway is open to the public
RURAL HALL, N.C. — A new section of the Interstate 74 Northern Beltway is now open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning in the new section to celebrate. Engineers for the project tell WXII that completing it is a tremendous achievement. They said the project...
Ray White Receives Prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
On Nov. 8, Dare County issued this release announcing that community leader Ray White had been honored with the Long Leaf Pine Award. Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for Tots
With Pumpkin spice something’s adorning menus everywhere, the mesmerizing array of fall colors gliding towards earth, warm jackets and heaters — holiday season is here!. Receiving gifts always feels great—a better holiday feeling, giving back. This year Rob’s speed shop host the second annual Toys for Tots car show. Event date is, November 12 2022 starting at 9am with trophies being presented at 2pm. Located at 135 Lowe’s boulevard, Lexington. Entry fee is $20 or any new un-wrapped gift, all proceeds are donated to Davidson County Toys for Tots.
