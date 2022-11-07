Reaction: Randy Waldrum, Sarah Schupansky on Pitt’s first-ever NCAA women’s soccer tournament selection

Read full article on original website
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Preview: Pittsburgh looks to continue historic 2022 season with NCAA Tournament
The University of Pittsburgh women’s soccer team, for the first time in school history, is going dancing. The Panthers are not just participating in the first-round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament, but the Panthers are hosting their match against Buffalo at the Petersen Sports Complex. Pittsburgh holds a 12-4-3 overall record, and was slotted in the No. 4 regional ranking in the upper left quadrant of the tournament bracket. Buffalo went 15-1-4 overall in the season, but plays in a much less tough conference, the NCAA Mid-American Conference.
cardiachill.com
Pitt Men’s Basketball commits officially sign with Panthers during early signing period
The good feeling around the Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball program is continuing to roll. After a win against UT-Martin that left good impressions amongst the fan base, looks like there is more good news ahead. All three of the recruiting class of 2023 will sign to play for the...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Duquesne’s season ends in home heartbreaker
The 1,055 fans attending the Duquesne Men’s Soccer game waited for an equalizing goal in the final minutes of an Atlantic 10 Championship semifinal contest against Loyola Chicago, but when Jesper Moksnes’s shot fell long and the buzzer sounded, a 16-game winning streak at Rooney Field was snapped.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
FINAL: Loyola (Chicago) 1, Duquesne 0 (A-10 Men’s Semifinal)
Atlantic 10 Men’s Soccer Championship – Semifinal Round. A Marc Torrellas goal in the 59th minute was the difference as Loyola Chicago (9-2-6) defeated Duquesne (11-4-4), 1-0, to advance to the Atlantic 10 Championship final Wednesday night on Rooney Field. The result not only avenged a 2-1 win...
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
National Letter of Intent period begins: Numerous local high school soccer players make college commitments official
In addition to all of the busy postseason happenings going on in college and high school soccer in our region, today (November 9, 2022) is also the start or the initial date of the National Letter of Intent period for high school seniors to be signing for 2022-23 with intent for enrollment in 2023-24.
wtae.com
Former Pitt basketball player looks to create opportunities for Black business leaders
Pennsylvania recently announced millions of dollars in grants for community projects. One of those projects is being driven by a former Pitt basketball star and current Pitt broadcaster Curtis Aiken. From on the court success to success in Pittsburgh's business community, Aiken wants to create a working and social environment...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Triple Option Attack Led by Perryman and Boyd Fuels McKeesport Title Pursuit
MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport came into Friday night’s playoff game against Mars with a chip on their shoulder, as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season the week prior against Thomas Jefferson. The Tigers took their frustration out on the Fightin’ Planets and put the game away by the end of the second quarter with a commanding 36-0 lead.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park opens location in Monroeville Mall Complex
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park celebrated its first Pennsylvania grand opening on Nov. 3. Founded in 2011, Full Throttle has grown to six locations in the past two years in four states, also including Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. The company also has a seventh location called OVRDRIVE that is dedicated to virtual racing.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)
Music fans are in for a treat this week. Plenty of acts are passing through Pittsburgh and bringing their shows with them. Whether you're a metalhead, the number one rap fan, or just want to see guitar music in person. This list will help you find something to see this week!
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
Penn
Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community
State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Fat Butcher, A Whole-Animal Butcher Shop In Lawrenceville, Will Offer Fresh Meat, Deli Sandwiches
Steve Dawson can’t wait to chew the fat with local carnivores. His whole-animal butcher shop in Lawrenceville officially opens Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locals can stop at Fat Butcher at 5151 Butler St. to stock up on fresh, locally sourced deli meat, sausages, ground pork, lamb chops, bacon and steaks that range from filet mignon and porterhouse to lesser known, but still tasty, cuts such as Santa Fe, Denver and teres major.
