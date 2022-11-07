Read full article on original website
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (SPGS WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol SPGS WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol SPGS — and units — ticker symbol SPGS.U — will continue on the NYSE.
XP Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement With Itaúsa
XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Itaúsa S.A. Under this agreement, XP will purchase 5,500,000 outstanding Class A common shares from Itaúsa S.A., equivalent to approximately U$105 million, in the same conditions for which Itaúsa sold 10,000,000 Class A shares on November 9th, 2022. XP should utilize its existing cash to fund this share repurchase and the shares should be held in treasury. This transaction is not part of the Share Repurchase Program announced by XP on May 11th, 2022.
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,000,000 common shares pursuant to its stock option plan ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and will vest immediately. The Options expire April 30, 2023.
Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is down just about 2% the day after reporting weak third quarter earnings and lowering its guidance for the coming quarter. But that drop of 2% is on the coattails of the broader market which is surging after the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) number came in lower than expected. Immediately after the company released its earnings report, the stock was down 6%.
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Polylastic Launches the First Premium Set of Crypto Index Products
Polylastic, which prides itself on being the premier digital finance index protocol, is introducing the Polylastic Index - a collection of crypto index baskets. Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2022) - Polylastic, powered by Polygon, is the first token to introduce a comprehensive set of digital asset indexes. Polylastic (POLX) token holders are able to access diversified crypto portfolios with just one token. The index is designed to track the token performance within the ever-evolving Digital Finance Industry. Currently, four indexes are being tracked - the Blue Chip Index, Community Decided Index, NFT Index, and Gaming Index.
Completion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022
We refer to the press release dated November 2, 2022, when Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”) announced a transaction to acquire four special purpose companies with contracted LNG carriers, the 2021 built Kool Orca, the 2020 built Kool Firn, and 2015 built Kool Boreas and Kool Baltic, from Quantum Crude Tankers Ltd (“QCT”), an affiliate of EPS Ventures Ltd (“EPS”).
