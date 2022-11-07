Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

18 HOURS AGO