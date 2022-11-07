NEW BEDFORD – A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of nearly $1.3 million in cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans, New Bedford police report.Amado Delgado Mendez, 30, was arrested in New Orleans leaving a train, and reportedly had $13,000 in his possession.

