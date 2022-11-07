ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush

A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
ABC News

Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
Page Six

Rihanna finally teases new music following years-long hiatus

Rihanna shared a teaser for her new song, “Lift Me Up,” via Instagram on Wednesday, after more than six years of not releasing any new music. The clip showed a large silver “R” with hums from the pop star, 34, playing in the background. The date...
Rolling Stone

Jack Antonoff Offers Taylor Swift Art Bro Reassurance on ‘Anti-Hero’ Bleachers Remix

Jack Antonoff’s mission to transform Taylor Swift into Bleachers is almost complete. The singer’s close collaborator joined her on a newly recorded arrangement of Midnights single “Anti-Hero,” this time bringing his band into the fold for a conversational, dual perspective rendition that channels the production style Antonoff usually saves for his own recording sessions.
NME

Taylor Swift releases limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring Bleachers

Taylor Swift has released a limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring her ‘Midnights‘ co-producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. The new version of the lead single from the pop star’s 10th album is available to download exclusively at her online store until 11.59pm ET today (November 7), which is 4.59am tomorrow (November 8) in the UK.
RadarOnline

Back Together? Johnny Depp & Rumored Girlfriend Joelle Rich Spotted Together In Las Vegas Days After Alleged Split

Johnny Depp and his alleged girlfriend, Joelle Rich, were spotted together again over the weekend just days after rumors swirled suggesting the couple had split, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to the 59-year-old movie star’s sensational love life, Depp and Rich were photographed together in Las Vegas over the weekend after the actor played a show with Jeff Back at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday night.According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old British lawyer is “crazy” about Depp and flew into Vegas from London to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean star perform.“They took Joelle to the VIP room...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy