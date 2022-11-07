Read full article on original website
K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush
A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
ABC News
Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Bad news for Harry Styles fans! After postponing his show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last week, it appears that the singer couldn't continue performing as he's struggling with a minor health issue; is the pop star okay?. Taking to his Instagram stories, the former One Direction member...
musictimes.com
Rihanna's Real Reason Behind 6-Year Hiatus Despite KNOWING Fans' Demand for New Music—Revealed
Although Rihanna is aware that her fans have been asking for new music for years, the 34-year-old Grammy winner believed it was "crucial" to wait until the proper moment. A couple people close to the "Diamonds" singer disclosed to Hollywood Life the reasons for her six-year break from music. According...
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
The nonstop drama is starting to put a strain on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance after her ex-nanny came forward with explosive claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed source claimed about their relationship. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."
Adele reveals the correct pronunciation of her name
(NEXSTAR) – We’ve been saying it wrong all along. During a recent Q&A session in Los Angeles, Adele revealed how people have been saying her name incorrectly all these years when she listened to a recorded question from a London-based fan. “Where’s she from, Enfield or something?” Adele...
Rihanna finally teases new music following years-long hiatus
Rihanna shared a teaser for her new song, “Lift Me Up,” via Instagram on Wednesday, after more than six years of not releasing any new music. The clip showed a large silver “R” with hums from the pop star, 34, playing in the background. The date...
‘The Masked Singer’s Milkshake Revealed As NFL Player: How The Show Gave Him ‘Confidence’ (Exclusive)
After a Battle Royale with the Lambs during ’90s Night on The Masked Singer, Milkshake was unmasked. NFL player Le’Veon Bell was behind Milkshake and performed a rousing rendition of Sir Mix-A-Lot’s hit “Jump On It.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Le’Veon about taking on such an iconic song.
Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Has The Most Unhinged Instagram Captions, And It's Both Surprising And Hilarious
You may have thought Alexa had the big personality among the pair, but it looks like Brennon has been hiding his inner City Girl from us all.
Jack Antonoff Offers Taylor Swift Art Bro Reassurance on ‘Anti-Hero’ Bleachers Remix
Jack Antonoff’s mission to transform Taylor Swift into Bleachers is almost complete. The singer’s close collaborator joined her on a newly recorded arrangement of Midnights single “Anti-Hero,” this time bringing his band into the fold for a conversational, dual perspective rendition that channels the production style Antonoff usually saves for his own recording sessions.
NME
Taylor Swift releases limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring Bleachers
Taylor Swift has released a limited-time download of ‘Anti Hero’ single featuring her ‘Midnights‘ co-producer, Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. The new version of the lead single from the pop star’s 10th album is available to download exclusively at her online store until 11.59pm ET today (November 7), which is 4.59am tomorrow (November 8) in the UK.
Back Together? Johnny Depp & Rumored Girlfriend Joelle Rich Spotted Together In Las Vegas Days After Alleged Split
Johnny Depp and his alleged girlfriend, Joelle Rich, were spotted together again over the weekend just days after rumors swirled suggesting the couple had split, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to the 59-year-old movie star’s sensational love life, Depp and Rich were photographed together in Las Vegas over the weekend after the actor played a show with Jeff Back at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday night.According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old British lawyer is “crazy” about Depp and flew into Vegas from London to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean star perform.“They took Joelle to the VIP room...
