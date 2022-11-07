At its best, a wedding is a joyous occasion that celebrates the love of two people and the beginning of their life together. It's also an opportunity for families to come together and form new bonds. However, alcohol is often present at weddings, and guests are frequently encouraged to drink. As a result, there is the potential for embarrassing behavior by the newlyweds, their parents, and other guests. While some people may be happy to have their drinking and dancing captured on video, others may not want their behavior to be memorialized in this way.

