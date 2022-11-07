ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelnoire.com

Father Annoyed When Passenger Refuses To Move For Son On An Airplane

Here’s yet another game of musical chairs on an airplane. A father was incensed that nobody would move so that he and his grown son could sit together. The flight was bound for Abu Dhabi from Madrid, a trip lasting approximately six hours. Even though the father asked several passengers to move, he directed his anger at one in particular.
DoYouRemember?

Bride Continues With Her Wedding After Groom Doesn’t Show

Life is a combination of sweet and happy moments as well as disappointments. How people react and handle situations goes a long way and reflects how well they can continuously stay happy despite broken promises, trauma, losing a loved one or dealing with financial crises and failed relationships. However, how does an abandoned bride seek happiness on her wedding day?
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Abby Joseph

Ex-Wife Refuses to Delete Video of Husband Dancing Drunk at Her Brother's Wedding

At its best, a wedding is a joyous occasion that celebrates the love of two people and the beginning of their life together. It's also an opportunity for families to come together and form new bonds. However, alcohol is often present at weddings, and guests are frequently encouraged to drink. As a result, there is the potential for embarrassing behavior by the newlyweds, their parents, and other guests. While some people may be happy to have their drinking and dancing captured on video, others may not want their behavior to be memorialized in this way.
The Independent

Moment mother surprises daughter by travelling over 700 miles to help pick wedding dress

A bride-to-be was shocked when her mother travelled over 700 miles (1,100km) to surprise her while shopping for a wedding dress.Footage shows Devan Williamson, 26, gasping as she sees her mother, Diana Williamson, 45, after walking out of a changing room a bridal shop in Fort Myers, Florida.The pair embrace while the account manager is wearing a potential gown.Diana flew over 700 miles from her home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina to help her daughter pick out a dress.“We both were both just overcome with happiness and surprise,” Devan said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding dayWoman announces pregnancy to sonographer sister by turning up for ultrasound scan
FORT MYERS, FL
Upworthy

Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 20, 2022. It has since been updated. Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.

