Slippery Rock, PA

d9and10sports.com

Conneaut Grad Snider One of Four Clarion U. Volleyball Players to Earn PSAC West VB Honors; Selfridge Second-Team

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Conneaut Area High School graduate Cassidy Snider was one of four Clarion Golden Eagles to earn all-PSAC honors. Setter London Fuller became the fourth player in program history to earn PSAC West Athlete of the Year honors. She was joined by Snider and fellow outside hitter Julia Piccolino, both all-conference selections from a year ago. Lauren Aichinger earned the first all-conference honors of her career as well, landing a spot on the PSAC West Second Team.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Class 3A, 2A and 1A Teams Gear up for D10 FB Semifinals; McDowell, Meadville Head Into Subregional Play

It’s semifinal weekend for Class 1A, 2A and 3A football teams, while class 4A champion Meadville and 6A champion McDowell enters subregional play. All four teams in the southern part of District 10 won their quarterfinal matchups in Class 3A, while in Class 2A and 1A, top seeds Farrell, Sharpsville, Eisenhower, and Reynolds take the field after opening-round byes.
MEADVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: ECC at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A Volleyball First Round

GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Maplewood in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs from Maplewood High School. The game can we watched above or below. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action between the D9 runner-up Crusaders...
GUYS MILLS, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt

The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
PITTSBURGH, PA
d9and10sports.com

Varndell Leads Maplewood into PIAA 1A Second Round with Sweep of ECC

GUYS MILLS, Pa. – A strong all-around performance from Bailey Varndell helped District 10 champion Maplewood sweep past District 9 runner-up Elk County Catholic, 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-20), in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs at Maplewood. Oswayo Valley holds off Serra Catholic; D9/10 Roundup...
GUYS MILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

New Miss Butler County Named

There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County election results

Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

