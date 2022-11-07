Read full article on original website
Conneaut Grad Snider One of Four Clarion U. Volleyball Players to Earn PSAC West VB Honors; Selfridge Second-Team
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Conneaut Area High School graduate Cassidy Snider was one of four Clarion Golden Eagles to earn all-PSAC honors. Setter London Fuller became the fourth player in program history to earn PSAC West Athlete of the Year honors. She was joined by Snider and fellow outside hitter Julia Piccolino, both all-conference selections from a year ago. Lauren Aichinger earned the first all-conference honors of her career as well, landing a spot on the PSAC West Second Team.
Central Clarion/Brookville D9 2A Football Title Game Moved to Saturday at Karns City
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Citing impending weather conditions, District 9 football chairman Bob Tonkin announced that the Class 2A title game between Central Clarion County and Brookville has been moved from Friday to Saturday. The game, originally scheduled for Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, will now be played at Karns City...
Class 3A, 2A and 1A Teams Gear up for D10 FB Semifinals; McDowell, Meadville Head Into Subregional Play
It’s semifinal weekend for Class 1A, 2A and 3A football teams, while class 4A champion Meadville and 6A champion McDowell enters subregional play. All four teams in the southern part of District 10 won their quarterfinal matchups in Class 3A, while in Class 2A and 1A, top seeds Farrell, Sharpsville, Eisenhower, and Reynolds take the field after opening-round byes.
Watch Live: ECC at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A Volleyball First Round
GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Maplewood in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs from Maplewood High School. The game can we watched above or below. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action between the D9 runner-up Crusaders...
New Castle High School boys’ basketball preview
New Castle finished runner-up in last year's Class 5A state tournament.
Clearfield, LeBoeuf, GM Advance in 2A Girls Soccer; Karns City Girls, Prep, HC, Mercyhurst Boys Moving On
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Lyrik Reed scored two goals as Karns City advanced to the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Penns Valley. Hanna Dailey had a goal and an assist for the Gremlins, while Emma Dailey had an unassisted goal and Addy Christie one assist.
Oswayo Valley Outlasts Serra Catholic in Five Sets to Advance to PIAA 1A Second Round
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. – Not content with one piece of history, Oswayo Valley made some more on Tuesday. Fresh off their first District 9 title in program history, the Green Wave captured their first-ever PIAA win, knocking off WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic in a wild affair, 3-2 (26-24, 25-12, 22-25, 15-25, 15-13).
2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt
The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
Varndell Leads Maplewood into PIAA 1A Second Round with Sweep of ECC
GUYS MILLS, Pa. – A strong all-around performance from Bailey Varndell helped District 10 champion Maplewood sweep past District 9 runner-up Elk County Catholic, 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-20), in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs at Maplewood. Oswayo Valley holds off Serra Catholic; D9/10 Roundup...
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County on Wednesday. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the red Powerball number was 7. Fueland, located on 2373 Noblestown Road in Pittsburgh,...
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
Beaver County election results
Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
