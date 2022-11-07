Read full article on original website
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Rosé Keeps It Chic in Black Dress at LACMA Art and Film Gala
BLACKPINK member Rosé is staying busy this fall season — the K-pop star, who is currently on the North American leg of her group’s BORN PINK world tour, made a quick stop in Los Angeles to attend the 11th annual LACMA Art and Film Gala. The 25-year-old...
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Kylie Jenner Rocks Jeans as a Strapless Top at the Rosalía Concert
Fresh off her parade of designer looks at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner is back home in California, where she attended the Rosalía concert at YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Oct. 8, clad head to toe in Balenciaga denim. Her creatively styled separates, which included the brand's distressed denim pants top and matching baggy jeans (look 49 from the fall 2022 collection), were broken up by a woven belt with metal hardware.
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
Emily Blunt Stunned Fans In A Curve-Hugging Halter LBD At The BFI London Film Awards
Emily Blunt turned heads at the BFI London Film Awards red carpet last week in a ruching, floor-length little black dress that was straight off the runway. The A Quiet Place star, 39, stunned in a curve-hugging, black Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and ruching fabric as she promoted her upcoming television series, The English.
Julia Garner Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Beaded Gown at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Julia Garner brought sky-high drama to the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion, the “Inventing Anna” star posed on the red carpet in a sweeping beaded gown. Her ensemble featured dynamic pointed shoulders and long sleeves, as well as a bodice covered in swirling embroidered beads, creating a cutout neckline. A dramatic sheer black train, which flowed behind Garner for a bolder effect, completed the piece. Sparkling diamond stud earrings and slick black latex gloves finished her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the “Ozark” actress strapped into a...
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Break The Internet With Their Sizzling Fashion At The Wearable Art Gala
Over the weekend, the superstar mother and daughter duo attended the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles in style.
Vogue
Lily-Rose Depp Embraced Beachy Style At Chanel’s Miami Show
This past Friday, Chanel hosted a Miami showing of its resort 2023 collection, which was first shown back in May in Monte Carlo. The sunny setting was an appropriate backdrop, given the collection is both colourful and holiday-ready. Stars like Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams, and Lily-Rose Depp flew into town to take in some sunshine and see the new pieces. “I’ve been to Miami once when I was little, but I’ve never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family,” Depp told Vogue shortly before the show. “It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection.”
Harper's Bazaar
Isamaya Ffrench Wants You to Release Your Inner Cowgirl
Isamaya Ffrench is no stranger to challenging the conventions of beauty. She finds beauty in what the average person might view as strange, and the makeup artist and brand founder revels in creating visuals that are striking, jarring, and beautiful all at the same time. Her latest makeup collection, available for preorder, is the next step in the evolution of her namesake brand.
Sabrina Carpenter Launches Fragrance ‘Sweet Tooth’ in Collaboration With Scent Beauty and Walmart
Singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter is now adding another line to her résumé: fragrance creator. Carpenter has launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, designed in collaboration with Scent Beauty. The price point for Sweet Tooth is $29.99 and will be available at ScentBeauty.com and Walmart. The product will also be released in the metaverse.More from WWDInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 EventPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign The inspiration for the fragrance came from Carpenter’s love of desserts. Growing up, Carpenter had a sweet tooth. “The idea for the...
Irina Shayk Poses in Silky Strappy Dress at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
Sporting a vampy dark red lip, Irina Shayk attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. Taking risks, the Russian model graced the black carpet in a silky fitted gown. Shayk’s ensemble consisted of a strappy style made from a shiny...
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp Struts Through Forest At Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
Johnny Depp's clearly moved on from walking the plank ... he's now strutting his stuff at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. J.D. looked swag walking through a fake forest with dancers in tow -- gussied up in Rihanna's men's collection. The actor hit the runway to Outkast's "So Fresh,...
Taylor Swift Sparkles In A Crystal-Embellished Bustier Bodysuit For Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video
Taylor Swift‘s hit record Midnights is the gift that keeps on giving! The Grammy winner, 32, just debuted yet another iconic, witty, stunning and stylish music video— this time for her new album’s ninth track, “Bejeweled.” While starring along a stellar cast in her new project (including the HAIM sisters, Laura Dern and Dita Von Teese, to name a few), Swift rocked several shimmering and diamond-encrusted get-ups, but our favorite piece from the video was a custom strapless crystal bodysuit from Catherine D’Lish.
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022
Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
Kelsea Ballerini Unveils Jaw-Dropping New Looks: 'Fashion Icon'
Kelsea Ballerini is reflecting on the stunning, head-turning gowns she wore as she shares a new interview Wednesday morning.
realitytitbit.com
North West fans suffer 'whiplash' as she trolls Kim's Balenciaga tape dress
North West‘s mom may be billionaire Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t mean the nine-year-old can’t roast her – and Northie didn’t disappoint as she impersonated the reality star’s iconic Balenciaga crime scene tape outfit. The eldest of the Kardashian-West family just proved she has...
Kate Upton Pairs Reebok Sneakers with Fringed Jacket for 5th Wedding Anniversary with Justin Verlander
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Upton romantically celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary to Justin Verlander in bohemian style. As shared on Instagram, the “Other Woman” actress and Verlander held hands in the...
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Olivia Wilde Stuns In Chevron Slip Dress & Red Gloves For LACMA Gala: Photos
Olivia Wilde, 38, looked dazzling at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday. The actress showed up to the Los Angeles, CA event in a shimmering silver and purple slip dress that had zig zag patterns on it and posed on the red carpet. She paired the epic look with red PVC gloves and red strappy heels as her long wavy hair was down.
