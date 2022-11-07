ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Rocks Jeans as a Strapless Top at the Rosalía Concert

Fresh off her parade of designer looks at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner is back home in California, where she attended the Rosalía concert at YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Oct. 8, clad head to toe in Balenciaga denim. Her creatively styled separates, which included the brand's distressed denim pants top and matching baggy jeans (look 49 from the fall 2022 collection), were broken up by a woven belt with metal hardware.
INGLEWOOD, CA
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Julia Garner Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Beaded Gown at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Julia Garner brought sky-high drama to the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. While arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the occasion, the “Inventing Anna” star posed on the red carpet in a sweeping beaded gown. Her ensemble featured dynamic pointed shoulders and long sleeves, as well as a bodice covered in swirling embroidered beads, creating a cutout neckline. A dramatic sheer black train, which flowed behind Garner for a bolder effect, completed the piece. Sparkling diamond stud earrings and slick black latex gloves finished her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the “Ozark” actress strapped into a...
Vogue

Lily-Rose Depp Embraced Beachy Style At Chanel’s Miami Show

This past Friday, Chanel hosted a Miami showing of its resort 2023 collection, which was first shown back in May in Monte Carlo. The sunny setting was an appropriate backdrop, given the collection is both colourful and holiday-ready. Stars like Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams, and Lily-Rose Depp flew into town to take in some sunshine and see the new pieces. “I’ve been to Miami once when I was little, but I’ve never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family,” Depp told Vogue shortly before the show. “It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection.”
Harper's Bazaar

Isamaya Ffrench Wants You to Release Your Inner Cowgirl

Isamaya Ffrench is no stranger to challenging the conventions of beauty. She finds beauty in what the average person might view as strange, and the makeup artist and brand founder revels in creating visuals that are striking, jarring, and beautiful all at the same time. Her latest makeup collection, available for preorder, is the next step in the evolution of her namesake brand.
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Sabrina Carpenter Launches Fragrance ‘Sweet Tooth’ in Collaboration With Scent Beauty and Walmart

Singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter is now adding another line to her résumé: fragrance creator. Carpenter has launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, designed in collaboration with Scent Beauty. The price point for Sweet Tooth is $29.99 and will be available at ScentBeauty.com and Walmart. The product will also be released in the metaverse.More from WWDInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 EventPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign The inspiration for the fragrance came from Carpenter’s love of desserts. Growing up, Carpenter had a sweet tooth. “The idea for the...
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp Struts Through Forest At Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

Johnny Depp's clearly moved on from walking the plank ... he's now strutting his stuff at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. J.D. looked swag walking through a fake forest with dancers in tow -- gussied up in Rihanna's men's collection. The actor hit the runway to Outkast's "So Fresh,...
shefinds

Taylor Swift Sparkles In A Crystal-Embellished Bustier Bodysuit For Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video

Taylor Swift‘s hit record Midnights is the gift that keeps on giving! The Grammy winner, 32, just debuted yet another iconic, witty, stunning and stylish music video— this time for her new album’s ninth track, “Bejeweled.” While starring along a stellar cast in her new project (including the HAIM sisters, Laura Dern and Dita Von Teese, to name a few), Swift rocked several shimmering and diamond-encrusted get-ups, but our favorite piece from the video was a custom strapless crystal bodysuit from Catherine D’Lish.
Hypebae

Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update

We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Footwear News

Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022

Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realitytitbit.com

North West fans suffer 'whiplash' as she trolls Kim's Balenciaga tape dress

North West‘s mom may be billionaire Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t mean the nine-year-old can’t roast her – and Northie didn’t disappoint as she impersonated the reality star’s iconic Balenciaga crime scene tape outfit. The eldest of the Kardashian-West family just proved she has...
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...

