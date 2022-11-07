Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis launches campaign to clean up, secure downtown
More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic and a summer of social unrest swept through downtown Indianapolis, the core of Indiana’s capitol city is still recovering. Though the convention business has bounced back, Circle Center Mall is struggling, offices are empty as employees learned to work from home and restaurants and businesses shut their doors when customers quit coming in.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
wyrz.org
B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section
(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
cbs4indy.com
How investors are buying homes in Indiana and driving up prices
Andrew Kelley just closed on his dream home in Westfield. “Very excited about it, but it has been a long and arduous process,” said Kelley. It took months for Kelley to buy his home even though he’s well qualified, fully financed and has a good job as an environmental consultant.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana drought conditions worsen with little rainfall
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have worsened. So far for the month of November, Indianapolis has picked up 0.07″ of rainfall, which is 0.97″ below where we should be so far. Most of the state is under...
cbs4indy.com
Record warmth possible, tracking flurries too
INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
cbs4indy.com
A couple great days before temperatures tumble
Our Wednesday is shaping up to be a great one. It will be less windy, we keep the sunshine around and temperatures will rise to the 70s! Indianapolis hit a high temperature of 61° on Tuesday afternoon. We will be feeling temperatures close to that by the lunch hour today. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be running ~15° above average.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores
Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/police-arrest-indianapolis-serial-robbery-suspects/. Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies …. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November....
cbs4indy.com
One more warm day before big changes arrive
One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
cbs4indy.com
Veterans Day parade returns to Indianapolis to celebrate Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Veterans Day parade returns to Indy for the first time since the pandemic. Last year’s event was canceled due to weather. The parade is celebrating the Hoosiers who have proudly served, are serving or plan to serve our country. “Everyone’s role was so important with...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
$12K worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room
Michael Porter Jr. told police that several thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from his room including a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags, $8,000 in cash, and even his Bible.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine and fresh experience: Veteran-owned steakhouse opening soon at Hotel Nashville
Joe and Christina Oliphant grew up in Brown County, and now live on the north end of Jefferson Street. They pass by Hotel Nashville on a daily basis and soon enough, they will open their own restaurant there: The Nashville Chop House. Joe has had previous culinary experience locally, having...
cbs4indy.com
Indy sees more than 200 homicides for the 3rd year in a row and the 3rd time in history
INDIANAPOLIS — Following a pair of deadly shootings on Tuesday, Indianapolis has seen more than 200 total homicides for the third year in a row. Police believe a domestic incident at a mobile home park on Nightsong left one man shot to death on Tuesday. That marked the 200th homicide of the year.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870
A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
wyrz.org
Town of Brownsburg and Greater Brownsburg Chamber of Commerce Launch Shop Local Brownsburg campaign
This holiday season, the Town of Brownsburg and the Greater Brownsburg Chamber of Commerce urge the community to support local businesses through a newly launched initiative, “Shop Local Brownsburg.” The event, which kicks off on November 26, Small Business Saturday, will extend through December 23. The Shop Local...
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
