Major Heel Turn Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
It’s certainly not unusual for AEW Dynamite to feature a title match, and on this week’s episode Ari Daivari challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accompanied Wardlow to the ring, but things didn’t go well for Ari Daivari as Wardlow made short work of him when he pinned Daivari after four powerbombs.
Saraya Limited to How Often She Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks After Getting Cleared, More
Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change. As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.
AEW Dynamite 11/9/22 Results
Less than two weeks away from AEW’s Full Gear, the card is starting to take shape. Let’s see what’s on tap for tonight:. AEW World Title Tournament Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. Jamie Hayter vs. Slye Blue. FTR & The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory...
Spoiler on a New Gimmick Match at AEW Full Gear, Updated Card
Former tag team partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will do battle at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The match will be held inside a Steel Cage. The match will be officially announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode, during an interview segment featuring Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. You can click here for live Rampage spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Boston.
Spoilers: AEW Delays Match, Updates on the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear
AEW has announced Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Friday’s Rampage episode, but the match was not taped last night in Boston with the rest of the Rampage matches. However, AEW did tape two tournament matches last night as Bandido...
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
Backstage Talk on AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW to Receive Rights Fees Increase?
A new report from Fightful Select touches on excitement within Warner Bros. Discovery over the new AEW docuseries that is currently filming. There was a lot of speculation on AEW’s future with WBD after the recent merger, but word now from a source at WBD is that AEW will likely be offered a renewal a significant increase on their rights fee deals when the time comes.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Who Will Experience The Games Of War At Survivor Series War Games?
When this column goes live, we will be 17 days away from Survivor Series: WarGames. With Crown Jewel over and done with, the build for Survivor Series officially began on this week’s episode of Raw. Here’s what we knew about the show before Raw even started:. We’re getting...
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10 pm ET. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *A tribute to...
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
GCW World Tag Team Championships Match Added To Wasted Time Event
As part of their GCW Wasted Time event on December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on FITE+, Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match. Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman as well as The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice).
Tony Khan Praises Mike Tyson As A Great Wrestling Commentator, Hopes To Have Him Back
Tony Khan was pleased with Mike Tyson’s performance on last Friday’s AEW Rampage. The AEW President joined Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio to talk about various topics. Khan said that Tyson is a great commentator and hopes to have him back to do more in the future.
Title Matches and More Announced for NJPW Strong Detonation Taping
The full line-up has been announced for the NJPW Strong Detonation taping, which will take place on Sunday, November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. * Mascara Dorada and Lince Dorado vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun. * KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito. * Rocky Romero and...
Big Stipulation Added to WWE NXT Title Match for Next Week, New Match and More Added to Card
A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match. WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.
Title Change on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Tonight’s Impact episode on AXS opened up with Hendry defeating Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match saw Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino stop Matt Cardona from trying to assist Myers. This...
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Air In The Afternoon
The ROH Final Battle event will take place from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan commented to Sports Illustrated about starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. WWE will hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th, although Final Battle was announced before this NXT special.
WWE NXT Results 11/8/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes. We immediately see The Schism members at the...
AEW Dark Spoilers for 11/15/2022
The November 15 edition of AEW Dark was taped tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:. * Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. * The Gates of Agony defeated Big...
MJF Set for This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
MJF has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode. AEW noted today that MJF will address the crowd on tomorrow’s live show. It was previously announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also speak tomorrow night as he and MJF prepare to do battle for the strap at Full Gear.
