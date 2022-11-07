Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
anonymouseagle.com
Well, That Happened: Marquette 97, Central Michigan 73
We had a perfectly normal basketball game for about seven minutes. Marquette had built a 17-8 lead on visiting Central Michigan in the first game that MU had played at the McGuire Center on campus since the 2018 NIT after a free throw from Chase Ross with 13:28 to go. CMU answered on the other end with a three-pointer from Jesse Zarzuela, and it was 17-11 ..... and the Chippewas would not score again for nearly four minutes. That lone bucket would be their only points for nearly six minutes as Marquette ripped off a 20-2 run that turned into 28-4. 5:57 left in the first half, and MU was up 30, 45-15.
Seton Hall routs Monmouth in Shaheen Holloway’s return
Tray Jackson posted 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, freshman Tae Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds
anonymouseagle.com
Get To Know A Marquette Basketball Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas
I’m bad at geography, where’s Mount Pleasant? It’s in central Michigan. Ha ha, very funny. I mean, it is pretty right there in the middle part of the Mitten section of Michigan. It’s in the northern half of the lower peninsula, if that helps. North of pretty much every city in Michigan that a non-native has ever heard of, I’d imagine, with the possible exception of Traverse City.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on
If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
Parents rally for terminated Eastchester varsity basketball and football head coach
In less than 24 hours, a change.org petition garnered thousands of signatures to reinstate the boys basketball and football varsity head coach, Fred DiCarlo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A long wait will end Friday
WAUKESHA — Mukwonago head coach Mike Gnewuch didn’t mince words. On the morning of Oct. 15 when he and his team gathered to watch the bracket reveal show on Bally Sports Wisconsin, there was only one expectation — the Indians would be a No. 1 seed. While...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
franchising.com
Cousins Subs® Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Sub Offer
Veterans and Active-Duty Military receive free sub when ordering in-person on Veterans Day. November 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - This Veterans Day, Cousins Subs® is proud to honor courageous military men and women by inviting all Veterans and Active-Duty military to enjoy a free 7.5” sub at any location on Friday, Nov. 11.
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold In Bergen County
A Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. The winning numbers were 05, 13, 29, 38 and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2022: Updating as Results Come In
Election Day 2022 has come and gone in Hudson County and around New Jersey. Now that everyone has gone out to the polls and voted, it’s time to tally the votes and announce winners. This year, locals in Hudson County voted for candidates for the 8th Congressional District Representative, the Hudson County Sheriff, Hudson County Clerk, and new Hoboken + Jersey City Board of Education members. We’re covering the unofficial election results as they’re announced. Read on to see the 2022 Hoboken + Jersey City Election results.
Italian Family Living American Dream Gets Visit From Portnoy At North Jersey Pizzeria
Four generations with 60 years of pizza knowledge shared a slice of their story of the American Dream with pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy. The Curcio's apparently run a pizza destiny with cheese of gold, based on how popular their parlor Sun-Ray Pizza was with passers-by as they advised Barstoo…
milwaukeemag.com
5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
milwaukeemag.com
This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT
Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
Jadakiss, Styles P Announce ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ Show In NYC
Jadakiss and Styles P of Yonkers rap crew The LOX are holding a year-end concert for their loyal New York City fans, the two MCs announced Monday via Instagram. According to a promotional post shared on both artists’ accounts, the pair will host a show entitled ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ at Irving Plaza next month. More from VIBE.comThe LOX Are "In The Process" Of Getting Publishing Back From DiddyBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Confirmed For Summer 2023Mary J. Blige Brings Out Jadakiss, Diddy, And More During New York Concert “NYC!!!! my brother @jadakiss and myself wanted to do something...
Comments / 0