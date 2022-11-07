ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

anonymouseagle.com

Well, That Happened: Marquette 97, Central Michigan 73

We had a perfectly normal basketball game for about seven minutes. Marquette had built a 17-8 lead on visiting Central Michigan in the first game that MU had played at the McGuire Center on campus since the 2018 NIT after a free throw from Chase Ross with 13:28 to go. CMU answered on the other end with a three-pointer from Jesse Zarzuela, and it was 17-11 ..... and the Chippewas would not score again for nearly four minutes. That lone bucket would be their only points for nearly six minutes as Marquette ripped off a 20-2 run that turned into 28-4. 5:57 left in the first half, and MU was up 30, 45-15.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Get To Know A Marquette Basketball Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas

I’m bad at geography, where’s Mount Pleasant? It’s in central Michigan. Ha ha, very funny. I mean, it is pretty right there in the middle part of the Mitten section of Michigan. It’s in the northern half of the lower peninsula, if that helps. North of pretty much every city in Michigan that a non-native has ever heard of, I’d imagine, with the possible exception of Traverse City.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
NJ.com

Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on

If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Greater Milwaukee Today

A long wait will end Friday

WAUKESHA — Mukwonago head coach Mike Gnewuch didn’t mince words. On the morning of Oct. 15 when he and his team gathered to watch the bracket reveal show on Bally Sports Wisconsin, there was only one expectation — the Indians would be a No. 1 seed. While...
MUKWONAGO, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
franchising.com

Cousins Subs® Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Sub Offer

Veterans and Active-Duty Military receive free sub when ordering in-person on Veterans Day. November 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE - This Veterans Day, Cousins Subs® is proud to honor courageous military men and women by inviting all Veterans and Active-Duty military to enjoy a free 7.5” sub at any location on Friday, Nov. 11.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
WISCONSIN STATE
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2022: Updating as Results Come In

Election Day 2022 has come and gone in Hudson County and around New Jersey. Now that everyone has gone out to the polls and voted, it’s time to tally the votes and announce winners. This year, locals in Hudson County voted for candidates for the 8th Congressional District Representative, the Hudson County Sheriff, Hudson County Clerk, and new Hoboken + Jersey City Board of Education members. We’re covering the unofficial election results as they’re announced. Read on to see the 2022 Hoboken + Jersey City Election results.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
milwaukeemag.com

5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT

Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vibe

Jadakiss, Styles P Announce ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ Show In NYC

Jadakiss and Styles P of Yonkers rap crew The LOX are holding a year-end concert for their loyal New York City fans, the two MCs announced Monday via Instagram. According to a promotional post shared on both artists’ accounts, the pair will host a show entitled ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ at Irving Plaza next month. More from VIBE.comThe LOX Are "In The Process" Of Getting Publishing Back From DiddyBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Confirmed For Summer 2023Mary J. Blige Brings Out Jadakiss, Diddy, And More During New York Concert “NYC!!!! my brother @jadakiss and myself wanted to do something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

