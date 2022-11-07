Read full article on original website
Taryn Terrell Announces Her Retirement from Pro Wrestling, NWA Responds
Taryn Terrell has announced her retirement from pro wrestling. It was reported on Wednesday afternoon how Terrell had given her notice to the NWA in October. The report noted that Terrell reportedly expressed concerns with the lack of direction in the company, and she wasn’t happy with how officials reacted when she said her head hurt following a recent match. Terrell reportedly hoped to finish out her remaining dates with the NWA, but word is that she is unable to.
WWE Has “Craziness” Planned For Survivor Series WarGames Matches
WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock. Bryan Alvarez reported on his Twitter Super Followers feed that fans can expect some “craziness” at Survivor Series during the WarGames matches. Per the report, the reason for this...
Spoilers: AEW Delays Match, Updates on the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear
AEW has announced Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Friday’s Rampage episode, but the match was not taped last night in Boston with the rest of the Rampage matches. However, AEW did tape two tournament matches last night as Bandido...
Spoiler on a New Gimmick Match at AEW Full Gear, Updated Card
Former tag team partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will do battle at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The match will be held inside a Steel Cage. The match will be officially announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode, during an interview segment featuring Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. You can click here for live Rampage spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Boston.
Backstage Talk on AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW to Receive Rights Fees Increase?
A new report from Fightful Select touches on excitement within Warner Bros. Discovery over the new AEW docuseries that is currently filming. There was a lot of speculation on AEW’s future with WBD after the recent merger, but word now from a source at WBD is that AEW will likely be offered a renewal a significant increase on their rights fee deals when the time comes.
Saraya Limited to How Often She Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks After Getting Cleared, More
Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change. As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Air In The Afternoon
The ROH Final Battle event will take place from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan commented to Sports Illustrated about starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. WWE will hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th, although Final Battle was announced before this NXT special.
Tyrus Reveals His Favorite Trait Of Austin Idol, Talks Idol’s Experience
NWA star and current Television Champion Tyrus recently spoke with the Miami Herald to hype up this Saturday’s Hard Times pay-per-view, where he will be facing Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple-threat for the NWA world heavyweight title. During the interview, Tyrus discussed working with the great...
Title Matches and More Announced for NJPW Strong Detonation Taping
The full line-up has been announced for the NJPW Strong Detonation taping, which will take place on Sunday, November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. * Mascara Dorada and Lince Dorado vs. Guillermo Rosas and Cody Chhun. * KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito. * Rocky Romero and...
Tony Khan Praises Mike Tyson As A Great Wrestling Commentator, Hopes To Have Him Back
Tony Khan was pleased with Mike Tyson’s performance on last Friday’s AEW Rampage. The AEW President joined Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio to talk about various topics. Khan said that Tyson is a great commentator and hopes to have him back to do more in the future.
Teddy Hart Docuseries to Premiere on Peacock Soon, Trailer Revealed
A new docuseries on the controversial Teddy Hart will premiere on Tuesday, November 22 via Peacock. As seen below, the trailer for the “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.” docuseries was released today. It remains to be seen how many episodes will air. It was first reported back in February how WWE and Blumhouse Media were involved in the project, but they are not referenced in the trailer.
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10 pm ET. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *A tribute to...
Nick Aldis Opens Up About Issues With The NWA, How The Product Changed From What He Originally Envisioned
The latest guest on the NotSam podcast was top industry superstar Nick Aldis, who opened up about the ongoing issues he is having with the NWA and its president, Billy Corgan. The National Treasure says that the promotion has taken a turn from what he originally envisioned for its future, later revealing that Corgan thought he was trying to politic his way back towards being world champion. Full highlights from the interview can be found below.
Trevor Murdoch Says That Fans Are Criticizing Billy Corgan For EmPowerrr 2 Rather Than Thinking Rationally
NWA world’s champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with the PW Torch to hype up this Saturday’s Hard Times pay-per-view event, where the champ will be defending his title against Matt Cardona and Tyrus in a triple-threat showdown. During the interview, Murdoch addressed the current controversy surrounding NWA President...
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
WWE is reportedly interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December. The company is interested in signing the top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion and...
Trevor Murdoch Weighs In On Nick Aldis and NWA Drama: “There’s Two Sides To Every Story”
NWA world’s champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with MuscleManMalcom to hype up this Saturday’s Hard Times pay-per-view, as well as discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the ongoing controversy between top superstar Nick Aldis and NWA President Billy Corgan. Highlights from the interview are below.
Title Change on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Tonight’s Impact episode on AXS opened up with Hendry defeating Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match saw Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino stop Matt Cardona from trying to assist Myers. This...
Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her SmackDown Debut, Talks Friendship With Cora Jade
NXT star Roxanne Perez recently joined El Brunch de WWE for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on her main roster debut back in October, and how she and Cora Jade knew that they would one day make it to WWE together. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
