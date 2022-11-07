Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey has reeled in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for LSU. Here's the rundown.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is striving to take her program to the top of women’s college basketball, and her latest round of signees reflects it. Mulkey inked the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to ESPN, with four players signing national letters of intent Wednesday. The group includes two top-10 signees.
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon starts building 2023 recruiting class with two early signees
As expected, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon received two national letters of intent for his 2023 recruiting class Wednesday as the one-week early signing period began. New Orleans native Corey Chest, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward, and Mike Williams, a 6-3, 180-pound shooting guard from Baltimore, signed Wednesday. A four-star...
theadvocate.com
FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch
This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a No. 16 seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long stint in 3A. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its past five games.
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
theadvocate.com
Southern to face improving Mississippi Valley State team
Coming off games against the two best Southwestern Athletic Conference teams on their schedule, Southern lines up against a team potentially in the midst of a breakthrough. Mississippi Valley State’s 1-8 overall record, including 1-5 in league play, doesn't mean the Jaguars are in for an easy time when the teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend
As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
theadvocate.com
Oh, so close: Haynes Academy edges Parkview Baptist 3-2 in Division III semifinal
Based on regular season results and power ratings, Parkview Baptist coach Becky Madden was convinced her fifth-seeded team and No. 4 Haynes Academy were evenly matched. Madden’s assessment was right on a day when her team came out on the wrong end of the score. Haynes rallied from a...
theadvocate.com
Sixth-seeded St. Joseph's Academy weathers early challenge, downs Dutchtown 3-1
Third-seeded Dutchtown sought its first semifinal berth and a first victory over local rival St. Joseph’s Academy in a Division I quarterfinal at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament. The teams split the first two sets. Then, sixth-seeded SJA found another gear, winning the next two to claim sets to notch...
theadvocate.com
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools
The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
theadvocate.com
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia
First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
theadvocate.com
Final performance of LSU Opera's 'Cendrillon,' Malaika Favorite at Southern and a play premiere
The LSU Opera's Turner-Fischer Center's final performance of "Cendrillon," Jules Massenet's humorous "Cinderella," will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Shaver Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Art Building. No cash sales. Tickets are $12-$32 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=4. Red Magnolia dinner theater. Tickets are on sale for Red...
theadvocate.com
Community: Inter-Civic Council hears talk by Louisiana Hemophilia Fondation's direcor
The Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge gathered at Hunan’s Chinese Restaurant on Oct. 11 and welcomed guest speaker Ashley Castello, executive director of the Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation, who gave an encouraging report on the medical and social aspects of hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. Castello, a former school...
theadvocate.com
The low river gives Baton Rouge a little more land — and volunteers fight litter there, too
From the top of the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge, the strip of ground that runs along the river is making the most of its time in the sun after the drought uncovered it in recent weeks. Short green grass covers the land that looks almost manicured, and butterflies...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge native, Navy veteran, apparent winner in police chief race
Albert “Buz” LeBlanc, twice an unsuccessful candidate for St. Martin sheriff, appeared to win the police chief job without a runoff in Breaux Bridge on Tuesday. In a complete but unofficial count, LeBlanc, a Republican, took 1,349 votes, a dozen more than necessary to secure the win with 50% of the votes and another dozen to spare. Hubert Augustin, no party, was second with 1,035 votes; Rodney Chitwood, a Republican, was third. Augustin served 27 years with the police department; Chitwood graduated from the U.S. Air Force Police Academy.
theadvocate.com
Rachel Brown resigns as principal at Lafayette High; will remain until Thanksgiving break
Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System. Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break. “I am...
theadvocate.com
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is building on South Sherwood Forest
McDonald's is building a new restaurant near the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12. The restaurant will replace the existing location at 2220 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., which is being demolished. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school board will shake up as some incumbents voted out, more in runoffs
Buried under an avalanche of outside spending in the days leading up to Election Day, voters on Tuesday issued a mixed verdict on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board as they returned two incumbents to office but sent three packing. Four races went to runoffs, with one newcomer managed...
theadvocate.com
Another fatal shooting strikes one of Baton Rouge's hotels under scrutiny for violence, drugs
A man was shot and killed at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive Thursday, the most recent in a long string of deadly incidents to take place at one of Baton Rouge's budget hotels along the I-12 corridor. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers were dispatched to the...
Comments / 0