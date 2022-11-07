ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch

This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a No. 16 seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long stint in 3A. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its past five games.
Southern to face improving Mississippi Valley State team

Coming off games against the two best Southwestern Athletic Conference teams on their schedule, Southern lines up against a team potentially in the midst of a breakthrough. Mississippi Valley State’s 1-8 overall record, including 1-5 in league play, doesn't mean the Jaguars are in for an easy time when the teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend

As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools

The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
Hammond bank gets clearance to open branches in Kentucky, West Virginia

First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing. The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Final performance of LSU Opera's 'Cendrillon,' Malaika Favorite at Southern and a play premiere

The LSU Opera's Turner-Fischer Center's final performance of "Cendrillon," Jules Massenet's humorous "Cinderella," will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Shaver Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Art Building. No cash sales. Tickets are $12-$32 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=4. Red Magnolia dinner theater. Tickets are on sale for Red...
Breaux Bridge native, Navy veteran, apparent winner in police chief race

Albert “Buz” LeBlanc, twice an unsuccessful candidate for St. Martin sheriff, appeared to win the police chief job without a runoff in Breaux Bridge on Tuesday. In a complete but unofficial count, LeBlanc, a Republican, took 1,349 votes, a dozen more than necessary to secure the win with 50% of the votes and another dozen to spare. Hubert Augustin, no party, was second with 1,035 votes; Rodney Chitwood, a Republican, was third. Augustin served 27 years with the police department; Chitwood graduated from the U.S. Air Force Police Academy.
See what restaurant is building on South Sherwood Forest

McDonald's is building a new restaurant near the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12. The restaurant will replace the existing location at 2220 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., which is being demolished. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know...
