wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
PWMania
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Sasha Banks Trains In The Ring With 47 Year Old Former WWE Star
That’s another name. One of the biggest stories of WWE has been the career trajectory of Sasha Banks. Back in May, Banks and Naomi walked out on WWE, forfeiting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in the first place. In recent months, there has been talk of Banks returning to the company. In the mean time though, she has been staying with her training and now we can see her doing so.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE 24/7 Title Done Away with After Title Change on Tonight’s RAW?
Nikki Cross is your new WWE 24/7 Champion, and may be the last. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. Cross dominated the match and was accompanied to the ring by Damage CTRL. However, Cross was later seen in...
ComicBook
Natalya Shares Post-Surgery Photo After Getting Broken Nose Repaired
WWE's Natalya suffered a broken nose during a recent match with Shayna Baszler that aired on last week's pre-taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former women's champion made fans aware of the injury on Twitter, writing "I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn't know it would be my nose," while posting a backstage photo from after the match. She returned to Twitter on Monday with a new update, posting a photo from a hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair the broken nose.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Amale Talks Her Time In NXT UK, Says She Learned A Lot From Doudrop
Lee Tarier from PW Mania recently conducted an interview with former NXT UK star Amale, who spoke with the publication about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on competing in NXT UK, and how she learned a lot from the likes of JD McConah (Jordan Devlin) and WWE main roster star, Doudrop.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On How WWE Crew Felt About Recent Saudi Arabia Trip
There was quite a bit of uncertainty going into this year's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Just days before the event, a report from The Wall Street Journal claimed that the Saudi Arabian government worried of a potential imminent attack from Iran. The Iranian government denied the claim. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Search for Africa’s Next Superstar, Omos and Apollo Crews Comment from Nigeria
WWE has officially launched their new talent search to find Africa’s next WWE Superstar. Omos and Apollo Crews were in Lagos, Nigeria today to announce the continent-wide campaign that will kick off with a multi-day tryout in February 2023. The talent search begins today in Lagos and is open...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW to Receive Rights Fees Increase?
A new report from Fightful Select touches on excitement within Warner Bros. Discovery over the new AEW docuseries that is currently filming. There was a lot of speculation on AEW’s future with WBD after the recent merger, but word now from a source at WBD is that AEW will likely be offered a renewal a significant increase on their rights fee deals when the time comes.
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Women’s History Made At Crown Jewel
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has touted WWE Crown Jewel as another page in the history books. McMahon took to Twitter to point out that Heather McLaughlin was WWE’s first female photographer to be ringside for a show in Saudi Arabia. Praising the other women who were part...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Cobb Off NJPW Tamashii Shows Due to Personal Reasons, Updated Cards
Jeff Cobb will no longer be working the NJPW Tamashii events this coming weekend. NJPW haas announced that Cobb is off the weekend shows scheduled for Sydney, Australia and Christchurch, New Zealand due to personal reasons. He was scheduled to face Michael Richards on Friday in New Zealand, then Carter Deams on Sunday in Australia.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Makes History With Crown Jewel
On Saturday the Crown Jewel premium live event aired from Saudi Arabi and it seems that the show was a major success. Fightful Select reports that WWE sent out a memo announcing that Crown Jewel was the most viewed international premium live event in the history of the company. It...
