wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation
Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
Austin Theory was called up to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. While he had a great start on the main roster, it all changed after Vince McMahon retired, which led to Theory’s stock plummeting every week. He even failed to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, but he’s positive despite that.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
ComicBook
WWE's Original Idea to Get Roman Reigns to Lose One of His World Championships
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and, by every indication, will enter WrestleMania 39 next April with both titles as his reign as world champion nears 1,000 consecutive days. The closest Reigns came to dropping his title appeared to be at Clash at the Castle in September when Drew McIntyre, backed by a raucous Cardiff crowd, came inches away from putting down "The Tribal Chief." But the debut of Solo Sikoa thwarted that.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
He’s another one on the list. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works as there are now several different spots available for various wrestlers. Rather than having WWE as the only major promotion for wrestlers to go to, AEW has offered somewhere new for the wrestlers to go. Some former WWE stars will appear in AEW and now another name has.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Gives Updates On His Health And AEW Contract
Dustin Rhodes has seen his share of the worst that the world can give, but he's still got a dream and a burning rage to wrestle. Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a knee injury while challenging then-Ring of Honor Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 edition of "AEW Rampage," however, and he gave an update on his road to recovery during an appearance on the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – November 7th 2022
Fresh off the back of Crown Jewel on November 5th, Monday Night Raw rolled into Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as the road to Survivor Series begins. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 7th edition of WWE Raw pulled in 1,593,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. This compares to the previous week (October 31st) where the red brand drew 1,500,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demographic.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Show Taken Over By Mysterious Message
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) a mysterious message halted the entire show, going to black and a now familiar creepy voice took over!. WWE NXT was interrupted and completely taken over by a creepy message from WWE’s latest mystery, SCRYPTS. During the message, the mysterious SCRYPTS continued to threaten...
itrwrestling.com
“I Burned My Own Bridges” – ECW Original Reflects On Lack Of Success In WWE
In ECW, a number of key performers immediately spring to mind when discussing the defunct promotion’s most successful alumni. Among them is Raven. The real-life Scott Levy was a six-time champion in the Paul Heyman-helmed ‘Land of the Extreme’, holding the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the ECW World Tag Team Championships four times.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings – November 9th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the November 9th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 930,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.32 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 911,000 viewers with...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Dealing With Major Injury
Recently fans have been seeing a lot more crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT and R-Truth made his way to NXT to face Grayson Waller on the November 1 episode. Unfortunately for R-Truth the match had to be stopped after he did a dive over the top rope and landed awkwardly on the outside. The former 24/7 Champion was then helped to the back.
