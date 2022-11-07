Read full article on original website
Helium shortage impacting Denison business
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — "It's very complicated; they're not making more helium," said Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey (R- District 19). The government has closed facilities that produce the lighter-than-air gas. Sharon Sweeney owns Balloonatics in downtown Denison. She said the shortage began to impact her business back in June.
KTEN.com
Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes doors
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- A Marshall county convenience store is closing its doors. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) took on the case involving citations at Willis One Stop in Kingston. KTEN reached out to ABLE's offices, and is awaiting response with...
KTEN.com
Denison City Council moves forward with Main Street project
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council has approved two contracts for Phase Two of the Designing Downtown Denison project. "D3 is just a project we are working on to improve our infrastructure, and also beautification of our Main Street," explained city spokesperson Emily Agans. "What is included in Phase Two is the 300 and 400 block of Main Street, which will include Heritage Park as well."
KTEN.com
Texoma voters decide school bond issues
(KTEN) — Several Texoma school districts were asking voters for some help in Tuesday's election. For the second time this year, the Bonham Independent School District appealed for approval of a $60 million bond package for funding to upgrade the junior high and elementary schools. A similar proposal lost...
ketr.org
Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters all reject school district bond proposals
Voters in Northeast Texas rejected bond proposals presented by some of the region’s largest school districts in the Nov. 8 elections. In Greenville, a bond package was defeated by 140 votes out of 8,920 votes cast. The $136.5 million package would have paid for a new middle school and a new early childhood center.
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
KTEN.com
Calera declares disaster situation after tornado
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Cleanup is underway in Calera after a tornado ripped through Bryan County last Friday. Mayor Brenton Rucker declared the city in an emergency disaster situation on Monday. Calera Emergency Management said at least five homes were damaged in the storm. One has been deemed unlivable....
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
KTEN.com
Austin College professor goes to climate change conference in Egypt
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The United Nations is bringing delegates from all over the world to Egypt for a climate conference, where nations come together to take action on climate goals. Austin College professor Dr. David Baker will be an observer. He said the goal is for students to...
KTEN.com
Surveillance video shows Denison safe burglary
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A burglar broke into a Denison restaurant on Monday night and made off with a safe. Police said the intruder smashed through a glass door at the Chicken Express on FM 120 at around 10:30 p.m. The man removed a safe said to contain more...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
KTEN.com
Two Van Alstyne standouts sign letters on intent
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) - Two Van Alstyne athletes signed their letters on intent on Wednesday. Mazie Petelski has loved to ride horses from a young age so signing with Baylor Equestrian was a dream come true. Dakota Howard signs with Oklahoma baseball after originally growing up a Texas fan.
KTEN.com
Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
KXII.com
Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
KENS 5
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
KTEN.com
Lawyer reports hidden camera in Carter County Jail
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ardmore lawyer is looking for action to be taken after learning about a hidden camera inside the Carter County Jail. Attorney Jason May said a jail employee found the camera inside a light fixture in the attorney-client conference room. "My hope was that a...
