DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council has approved two contracts for Phase Two of the Designing Downtown Denison project. "D3 is just a project we are working on to improve our infrastructure, and also beautification of our Main Street," explained city spokesperson Emily Agans. "What is included in Phase Two is the 300 and 400 block of Main Street, which will include Heritage Park as well."

DENISON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO