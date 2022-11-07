Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Environmental cleanup at 35 mile marker of I-69 south pauses for the night after tanker truck crash, efforts to resume Friday morning
A lane restriction that has been in effect along southbound Interstate 69 throughout the day Thursday near the Graves County, Marshall County line has been removed for the night, but is expected to be reestablished at 7 a.m. Friday. I-69 was partially blocked after a tanker truck crashed near the...
thunderboltradio.com
Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line. This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane. The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt...
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian killed in Graves County collision Thursday evening
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
KFVS12
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Water System announces planned outage to affect some customers
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Water System says some customers will have their water shut off temporarily on Wednesday for repairs. The utility says the planned water outage will affect customers along Kentucky 121 South from the intersection of Old Murray Paris Road to the end of the line. But, Murray Water says, this won't affect people who live on Old Murray Paris Road.
wfcnnews.com
Police: One killed after vehicle slams into overturned truck on I-57
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person is dead after a traffic crash this morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. The accident occurred early this morning around 5:00 a.m. on Interstate 57 northbound around one mile south of the Main Street exit in Marion. Reports indicate a box truck traveling northbound...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man arrested after high speed chase nearing 100 mph in Graves County
LOWES, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces charges after a high speed police chase spanning from Symsonia to Lowes reached speeds near 100 miles per hour. Jura Dailey, 38, of Paducah faces charges of DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers promoted
Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police recently recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including four at Post 1 in Mayfield. Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and has been assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities searching for man wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Kentucky
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a man's life in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Douglas Nathan Phelps is accused of hitting Zachary T. Higgins with his vehicle and leaving the scene. The collision happened in the overnight hours, either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, on Tippett Road in Hanson, Kentucky. Higgins died because of his injuries.
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 claims life of Kevil man
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left a Kevil man dead and closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the interstate and rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County's Trey Wall signs with Murray State
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trey Wall signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play college golf at Murray State. Wall is coming off of a season where he won the 1st Region Championship, advancing to his 5th straight KHSAA State Golf Tournament. He was also named 1st...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau city manager appoints assistant city manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Cape Girardeau City Manager Kenneth Haskin has appointed a new assistance city manager and community development manager after a nationwide search, the city announced Thursday. Haskin appointed Trevor Pulley of Cape Girardeau to the position, in which he will oversee the city's planning, inspections and...
wpsdlocal6.com
11 months later: Share your tornado story with Local 6
It's been 11 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building in downtown Mayfield...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
wpsdlocal6.com
What's Going Around 11/9/22
The flu and a stomach virus are just some of the illnesses being treated this week at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Calvert City, Kentucky. Watch this week's What's Going Around to learn what other ailments they and other clinics have been seeing in your community.
KFVS12
17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
