The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback
Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
Colts Eyeing A Return To Matt Ryan As Starting QB?
This has been a roller coaster week for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts and it is only Wednesday. They started things off with a surprising change as they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich went 40-33-1 in his 4+ seasons with the team and that record is made all the more impressive when you take into account that he had a different starting quarterback each season he was at the helm for.
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade
The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
Which former Hawks star has helped AJ Griffin adjust to NBA game
Atlanta Hawks Rookie AJ Griffin joined Dukes & Bell fresh off of his breakout performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Griffin talked about earning his playing time and which former Hawks star has helped him adjust to playing in the NBA game.
Jeff Wilson fits right into Miami Dolphins' scheme - in more ways than one
MIAMI GARDENS — There was a time when Jeff Wilson was a diamond in the rough. An unknown, undrafted commodity out of the University of North Texas who was unearthed by Miami head coach Mike McDaniel during his time as the 49ers’ run-game coordinator. Wilson eventually went onto become a star in San Francisco and ever...
Hornets swingman Cody Martin had surgery. What it means for him, and the Charlotte team
Martin had missed the past 12 games with left quad soreness after battling a left knee issue during preseason. Here’s what the MRI revealed, and what’s next.
