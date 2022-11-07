ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback

Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
ATLANTA, GA
Colts Eyeing A Return To Matt Ryan As Starting QB?

This has been a roller coaster week for Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts and it is only Wednesday. They started things off with a surprising change as they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich went 40-33-1 in his 4+ seasons with the team and that record is made all the more impressive when you take into account that he had a different starting quarterback each season he was at the helm for.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade

The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
ATLANTA, GA

