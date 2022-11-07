Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wcbe.org
Cinema Classics Nov 10. '22 Enola Holmes 2
Award-winning Cinema Classics discusses great movies then and now. From films, genres, directors, and actors to everything else in between, the hosts don't always agree, but they are always fun and informative. Our extended discussion on WCBE's podcast, Double Take:. Cinema Classics is regularly broadcast at 8:01 pm Thursday on...
wcbe.org
WCBE Presents The Zakk Jones Trio Live From Studio A Wed. Nov. 9, 2022@11AM!
Based in Ohio, this guitarist, composer and bandleader has music degrees from Capitol University and Bowling Green State University. He will be playing an early show at Natalie's Grandview November 9th from 5 to 6:30pm. Although he has played with many ensembles including big bands, The Zakk Jones Trio will...
wcbe.org
WCBE Presents Katy Guillen & The Drive Live From Studio A Thurs. Nov. 10, 2022 @ 2PM!
Katy Guillen & The Drive will perform Live From Studio A in advance of the show that night at Rambling House with Columbus group Linden Hollow!. They're out on the road with their latest album Another One Gained. Tune in for live music, conversation and a chance to win tickets...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Columbus, Ohio
Located smack in the middle of Ohio, Columbus is the state’s bustling capital city. While it tends to get overshadowed by Cleveland and Cincinnati, Columbus will surprise any skeptic with its thriving arts scene, seriously impressive food scene, and popular annual festivals and sporting events. No matter what time of year you visit, there’s always something fun happening in Columbus!
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Your Guide to Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in Columbus, Ohio
Your one stop guide to family-friendly holiday events in Columbus, Ohio is right here! Bookmark this post for easy reference this holiday season!. Columbus, Ohio is home to so many events and activities and the holiday season is no exception! It can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on! In fact, that is exactly how the idea for this blog came to be!
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bishop asks Conference to cancel diocese merger vote
STEUBENVILLE — The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops won’t be considering a proposed merger between the Steubenville and Columbus dioceses after all, an official said. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton said Monday he’s asked the Conference of Bishops to remove the controversial merger from the agenda when it meets...
WinterFest coming back to Columbus' Bicentennial Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus' fifth annual WinterFest will kick off the holiday season downtown this December with live music, seasonal craft beers and local food trucks. The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced that the event in Bicentennial Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 3. “This family-friendly event is...
ycitynews.com
Fiber-based backbone comes though Zanesville, marks massive investment
An international company known for connecting data centers and users to the internet, through its massive backbone network of fiber optic cables, is in the process of deploying a new route from Columbus to Pittsburgh, coming right through Zanesville and Muskingum County. While there doesn’t appear to be any immediate...
lara-mom.com
The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location
We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
WATCH: Rare Election Day total lunar eclipse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Something occurred early on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that has never happened before. According to EarthSky.org, Tuesday morning marked the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day in U.S. history (since 1776). The lunar eclipse was visible for several hours, ending just before sunrise. Many people got a good look without needing […]
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
MacKenzie Scott donates $2.5 million to Columbus STEM school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Metro Early College Middle and High School announced a multi-million-dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. Metro will be receiving $2.5 million that they say they will use to further prepare Central Ohio students to excel in growing career fields. “We are truly grateful and humbled by the recognition from Ms. […]
Look to Zamarelli's Pizza Palace for Election Day pizza
👋 Mary Jane here. Newsroom pizza is a time-honored tradition for journalists on election night, and reader Curtis J. sent us a great recommendation if you want to join us in the ritual. Zamarelli's Pizza Palace — family owned and operated since 1963 — makes their dishes and pizzas...
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
ocolly.com
OSU picks up Carroll, No. 1 wrestling recruit
Wrestling coach John Smith picked up No. 1 pound-for-pound recruit, Christian Carroll, according to Willie Saylor of Matscouts. Carroll, a class of 2023 prospect, is projected to join the Cowboys as a heavyweight. He is coming out of Elkhart, Indiana, and was previously committed to llinois and Penn. Last season, he went undefeated and won the Indiana state championship. He recently represented Team USA at the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria.
Len Rome’s Local Health: New MRI machine in Ohio
For some people, the thought of climbing into an MRI machine can turn them claustrophobic. But we need magnetic resonance imaging.
Columbus takes up gun limit proposals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders announced new legislative proposals to reduce gun violence in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders met at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center to make the announcement. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city: […]
Comments / 0