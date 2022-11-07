Read full article on original website
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
3 Takeaways: Islanders Stage Second Straight Comeback
Islanders dig out of 3-1 hole in third period for 4-3 win over Rangers. Comebacks are becoming characteristic for the New York Islanders. For the second straight night, the Islanders entered the third period down 3-1 and for the second-straight night, they staged a dramatic comeback, upending the Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden.
Biggest sign Detroit Red Wings are turning corner: Their resiliency shows 'a little maturity'
For a team trying to prove itself, the Detroit Red Wings' baseline growth, early as it is in the season, is an encouraging sign. They take a four-game point streak (3-0-1) into Thursday's matchup against the New York Rangers, whom the Wings just rallied to defeat in overtime last weekend. That victory, and Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens in which the Wings earned a point after trailing in the third period, showed signs of a resilience they have lacked in recent seasons.
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings
DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
VAN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens triumphed for a second night in a row with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night. As part of Military Appreciation Night, players wore camo jerseys during the pregame warmup to salute those who have served or are currently serving our country.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning
The Oilers continue their four-game road trip with the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday against the Lightning. The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday with the second of back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One...
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
NOT QUITE ENOUGH
NEWARK - It was right there for the taking. But on this night - and with star winger Jonathan Huberdeau missing in action - a pair of one-goal deficits were too steep a climb. Nico Hischier broke a 2-2 tie with 8:49 left in the third period as the Devils rallied for a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
Slafkovsky suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff during NHL Game No. 203 in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 14:26...
'I'm just trying to give the fans that insight'
But according to Erne, it was difficult getting a behind-the-scenes look at what life was like for his favorite professional hockey players when they were away from the rink. Motivated by a childhood desire to "allow fans to see more than what they normally see," Erne launched the Adam Erne Brand on Sept. 6, which currently features exclusive video content and will soon debut merchandise.
Canucks say signing Horvat to new contract is 'priority'
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks hope to sign captain Bo Horvat to a new contract, but the forward's hot start to the season will at least increase his trade value if they can't reach an agreement, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Monday. Rutherford told Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver...
