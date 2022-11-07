LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Southern Cal cruised to a 96-58 victory over Alabama State. Peterson sank 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for USC (1-1). He added six rebounds and six assists. Boogie Ellis hit a pair of 3s and scored 15 for the Trojans, adding four assists and seven steals. Reese Dixon-Waters totaled 13 points. Joshua Morgan scored 11, while Thomas Malik had 10 points off the bench. Reserve Tre White had 12 rebounds to go with six points. Duane Posey topped Alabama State with 12 points.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO