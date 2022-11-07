ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Cougars finish on a high note

The Newnan Cougars closed out their 2022 season, and they did it the right way. Head Coach Rodney Walker and the Cougars rode a ball-hawking defense and an opportunistic offense to a 31-6 victory against the New Manchester Cougars. The Cougars defense got two touchdowns on interceptions to help the...
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats travel to Atlanta for GHSA playoffs

VALDOSTA – The Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School to take on the Lions in Atlanta for the first round GHSA football playoffs. The Valdosta High Wildcats will travel to Westlake High School and play the Lions in Atlanta, Georgia for the first round of the GHSA football playoffs on Saturday, November 12, with a kick off of 6:00 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal wreck near Smiley’s leaves 2 dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley’s Flea Market has left 2 dead. Bibb County Coroner told 41NBC just before 5:30 p.m. about the wreck, on Wednesday. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.
MACON, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Rayonna Jemison was last seen Sunday leaving her home in Douglas County, near the Andy Mountain Road and Highway 78 area. Rayonna is described as 5...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

