COBB COUNTY, Ga — The Powerball jackpot is getting closer to a milestone $2 billion. If no one gets lucky Monday night, the $1.9 billion jackpot is expected to cross over. Even the cash option is getting close to $1 billion. If you get the right numbers Monday, you could choose to walk away with $929.1 million.

MABLETON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO