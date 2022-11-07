Read full article on original website
Separate pursuits near Lincoln, Nebraska City lead to arrests of two women
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403, according to NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound, Thomas said.
The Gift of Music: Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK program
KEARNEY, Neb. – You can see the joy on Claire Bahensky’s face when she plays her new saxophone. Music makes the 10-year-old Lincoln girl happy. It’s something she discovered earlier this year, when students at St. Joseph Catholic School were preparing to transition from plastic recorders to more complex instruments.
Kalkbrenner leads No. 9 Creighton in 96-61 rout of N Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points and three nights after a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be in a 96-61 rout of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were Creighton’s second straight opponent from the Summit...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
Arthur County gets set to hosts Pawnee City for the semi-finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Arthur County Wolves have made their way to the semi-finals round once again. In 2020, the Wolves made it to the semi-finals but were put out by Sterling in a 60-58 thriller. Then last season, the Wolves were put out in the quarter-finals round by Cody-Kilgore who went on to win the State Final. This season the Wolves will face the Pawnee City Indians at home in the semis as they look to break through and punch their ticket to the State Title Game.
Heckey To Leave BCH Foundation
The Director of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation will be leaving the position by the end of the year. Gina Heckey who has served as the Foundation director since 2019 is moving to Richmond, Virginia. Heckey talked about her future plans on KWBE's "To Your Health" program on Wednesday morning...
Army colonel sets retirement ceremony in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - A former U.S. Military Academy graduate at West Point and commander of an airborne division is holding his retirement ceremony in Nebraska City. Col. Derek Thomson, a 1991 graduate of Nebraska City High School , served as commander of the 1st Brigade 101st Airborne Division. His retirement...
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
Republicans appear to gain filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
Lincoln elementary school reportedly vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An elementary school in Lincoln reported damage was done to a window, possibly with a BB gun. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a vandalism report at Brownell Elementary School, 6000 Aylesworth, around 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Officials said an employee told them that...
'Bigger than the game': Decker looking to instill culture within Beatrice baseball
BEATRICE - On Wednesday, Beatrice Public Schools announced the hiring of a new baseball coach. Zach Decker, a Beatrice native and tri-athlete Beatrice alum, will take over the program from Chris Belding. "I thought to myself, I've worked with these kids for five years, helped build the program to what...
Two teenagers shot near Omaha parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning. Officers were called to 19th and Douglas streets around 8:30 a.m. Two teenage victims were taken to a hospital. The severity of their wounds was not immediately known. While the...
Humboldt reviewing Lynchburg Cemetery history
FALLS CITY - Carol Glathar of Humboldt is proposing a sign and historical marker for the Lynchburg Cemetery. Glathar told county commissioners she has received funds through Thrivent to assist in the sign, which will give the name of the cemetery. She also wants to add some of its history.
Playground proposed for Williams Park in Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council acted on proposed improvements to the sports complex and a playground at Williams Park at its meeting Wednesday. K & J Elite 's contract was approved for $32,680 to make improvements to the ball fields at the complex. The council approved $50,000 from...
Bond set at $500,000 for Omaha man accused of driving through Halloween event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a Minne Lusa Halloween event was in court Tuesday. Dontavius Levering appeared for the first time in court on this incident. He’s formally charged with attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The preliminary...
Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
BREAKING: Beatrice to hire Zach Decker as next head baseball coach
BEATRICE - The Orangemen have selected their next baseball coach. Beatrice alum Zach Decker will lead the Orangemen this coming season. Decker was a tri-athlete at Beatrice participating in baseball, basketball, and football. In addition, he's also coached all three of those sports as well. Decker was part of Beatrice's 2021 state title year in both baseball and basketball.
Mix of incumbents, new candidates voted onto Beatrice School Board
BEATRICE – Voters have selected two incumbents and two new candidates to serve terms on the Beatrice Board of Education. District 15 voters gave the top position to incumbent Doris Martin, who received 2,530 votes. New candidate Brandon Vetrovsky finished second, with 2,435 votes. Current School Board President Eric...
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for indecent exposure. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to an alley near S 27th St. and J St. on Nov. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a man engaging in sexual misconduct. Officers said two witnesses...
Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
