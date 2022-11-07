Read full article on original website
Voter registration for Austin's December mayor, council runoffs ends Nov. 14
Austinites have until Nov. 14 to register to vote in the city's December runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's next mayor and council members in three districts will be chosen in a December runoff election, and city residents have until Nov. 14 to register to vote to make their picks.
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Early voting numbers show all but one Pflugerville ISD proposition passing
Pflugerville ISD has eight propositions on the ballot, including a tax ratification election and a $367.6 million bond package. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Early voting results for Travis County show "for" votes leading for seven of the eight Pflugerville ISD propositions on the ballot. Proposition A is an attendance credit election,...
Early voting shows no clear lead for Austin City Council District 5
Stephanie Bazan has a slight lead for Austin City Council District 5. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Early-voting totals show Stephanie Bazan with a slight lead in the six-way race for Austin City Council District 5. Bazan has received 28.59% of the vote, followed by Ryan Alter with 25.32%. To win, one...
Austin City Council incumbents win re-election; open-seat races head to runoffs
The mayoral contest and three City Council races will be decided in December runoffs. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Ryan Alter. Austinites will pick their next mayor and City Council members in three open districts in December runoff elections, while...
Austin Community College bond receives majority support in early voting; Jackobs pulls ahead in contested trustee race
Austin Community College's $770 million bond received early support in Travis and Williamson counties. (Chloe Young/Community Impact) The first wave of votes from Austin-area counties show Austin Community College’s $770 million bond is leaning toward passage. Of early voters in Travis and Williamson counties, 71% approved the measure. Hays...
Israel, Watson lead Austin's mayoral race, early voting results show
Based on early voting returns, Celia Israel and Kirk Watson are leading in Austin's mayoral contest. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin appears headed for a mayoral runoff election based on early voting results released shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Early returns show state Rep. Celia Israel in the lead with...
Kathryn Whitley Chu wins the majority of early votes for Austin ISD District 4
The elected candidate will succeed Kristin Ashy. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show Kathryn Whitley Chu, former accountant and current public school teacher, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Clint Small, in the race for the Austin ISD District 4 election, one of the five AISD board positions on the ballot this year.
Early voting results in for Austin ISD trustee races
Contested races in districts 1, 4, 6 and 9 each a candidate pulling ahead with more than 60% of the vote. (Amy Denny/Community Impact) Early results are in for the Austin ISD board of trustee elections. Five of the nine trustee positions are up for grabs. Four of those races—districts...
See early voting results for the State Representative of District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD Transportation building in Guadalupe County Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Posted: 8:55 p.m., Updated, 10:30 p.m. Results from the 2022 midterm elections began to be released Nov. 8 with most polling locations across the state closing at 7 p.m.
Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project
About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
Early voting results show Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for Texas House 45 seat
Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zweiner (left) leading over Michelle M. López for the House District 45 seat. (Courtesy Michelle M. López, Erin Zwiener) Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for the Texas House of Representatives District 45 seat, which covers Hays and Blanco counties.
UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
Dyana Limon-Mercado takes lead in the race for Travis County clerk
Voting for the Nov. 8 election ended at 7 p.m. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Early voting results show Dyana Limon-Mercado, former Travis County Democratic Party chair, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Susan Haynes, in the race for Travis County clerk. The Travis County clerk manages public records, such...
Early voting results show strong support for ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A ballot proposition in San Marcos that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement in the city appears headed toward voter approval. Early voting results show San...
Early voting data reported in Round Rock ISD school board races
Travis and Williamson County residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson County residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
Three Leander ISD board of trustees races called; Travis County reporting final Election Day results
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) As of 12:30 a.m., Travis County is recording final election results and Williamson County is reporting results from 63 of 65 polling locations. Incumbent trustees Trish...
Early voting results point to Jane Hughson ahead for San Marcos mayor
Political signs adorned the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Incumbent Jane Hughson is leading in early results Nov. 8 for mayor of San Marcos ahead of challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Early voting and absentee ballots released by Hays County show...
Williamson County Commissioners Court incumbents in lead with more than half of polling places reported
Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Three Republican incumbents in the Williamson County Commissioners Court are leading their respective races, with 45 out of 65 polling places having reported to the election department. The margin...
