Travis County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Austin Community College bond receives majority support in early voting; Jackobs pulls ahead in contested trustee race

Austin Community College's $770 million bond received early support in Travis and Williamson counties. (Chloe Young/Community Impact) The first wave of votes from Austin-area counties show Austin Community College’s $770 million bond is leaning toward passage. Of early voters in Travis and Williamson counties, 71% approved the measure. Hays...
AUSTIN, TX
Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project

About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Early voting results show Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for Texas House 45 seat

Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zweiner (left) leading over Michelle M. López for the House District 45 seat. (Courtesy Michelle M. López, Erin Zwiener) Early voting results show incumbent Erin Zwiener pulling ahead of challenger Michelle M. López for the Texas House of Representatives District 45 seat, which covers Hays and Blanco counties.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in

Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Williamson County Commissioners Court incumbents in lead with more than half of polling places reported

Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Three Republican incumbents in the Williamson County Commissioners Court are leading their respective races, with 45 out of 65 polling places having reported to the election department. The margin...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Austin, TX
