Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
3 Hudson Valley Malls Extend Shopping Hours For 2022 Holiday
Have you already started your holiday shopping? Have you made a plan? Which stores you are going to shop at? Which day of the week or which weekend are you going to head out and get all of it done?. While there are a lot of people who still love...
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
Hudson Valley Residents Must Stop Letting Dogs Poop Inside Cemetery
Local police are asking the public for dog owners to stop allowing dogs to poop inside a Hudson Valley cemetery. Police warn they will make arrests soon. This week the Rosendale Police Department informed the public after receiving several complaints about dogs pooping inside an Ulster County cemetery. Hudson Valley...
Thrillist
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
The Best News: Rehabbed Bear Cub Released in Hudson Valley
Back at the beginning of October, I shared with you the story of a bear cub who had been hit by a car and was recovering at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Back in October, the little guy was in rough shape. The FFFWC had taken...
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
If Your House Looks Like This Already You Need Help
I'm sorry but the second week of November is too soon be roasting chestnuts on an open fire. The holiday season is upon us which is hard to stomach since it is not even Thanksgiving yet. Christmas is all around the Hudson Valley already. Stores are selling ugly Christmas sweaters, Starbucks brought out their limited edition cups, stores are playing Christmas song and some houses are even starting to decorate.
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Ride the Polar Express in Kingston this holiday season
The Catskill Mountain Railroad is continuing its holiday tradition of "The Polar Express" train ride for 2022.
Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans
After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Work off Your Turkey With 5 Hudson Valley Turkey Trot Fun Runs
Are you already thinking that you need to get out and exercise more? This 2022 fall weather has been a bit summer-esque, so why don't you make this the time to get a little more exercise in before the big winter food holidays?. Do you know the Hudson Valley tradition...
When Can Hudson Valley Liquor Stores Be Open Thanksgiving Day?
You are counting down to all of the delightful holiday events that you will be spending with your family. Congratulations, it is great that you are going to have a day (or two) off from work. While it can be a day or weeks full of work to pull it together, or to travel for a meal with your family, it is worth it.
Coyote Calls Caught on Tape in Poughkeepsie, New York [Listen]
I am never alone when I work late at the station. Usually, someone is hanging around the building after business hours, or should I say something? I call the coyotes our Wolf night shift. I am not an animal expert so I don't quite know what our resident coyotes are...
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0