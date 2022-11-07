Central Texas Little League umpire accused in sexual assault of a child threatened to cut victim’s throat, affidavit claims

Read full article on original website
KLTV
McLennan County DA dismisses murder charge against suspect in drug deal killing who spent more than 600 days in jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a Coleman County man in a September 2021 incident that Waco police say was initiated by a drug deal. First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge...
KLTV
Killeen Police investigate 17th murder of the year
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in the 17th murder in 2022. Officers responded at approximately 9:45 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue to a call about a shooting victim. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot...
KLTV
A beloved Central Texas musician dies in auto pedestrian accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in marlin Wednesday night. Friends of the family say Christopher Yarbro of Marlin was attempting to remove the family dog that had been hit and killed by a car when he was struck himself.
