BHG
Disco Christmas Is the Sparkliest Holiday Decorating Trend of the Year
If you’ve spent any time on TikTok, Pinterest, or Instagram lately, you’ve probably noticed the most recent ’70s-inspired design trend taking over everyone’s social media feeds—disco ball decor. This sparkly trend first took off (again) in 2021 with a buzz-worthy Kelly Wearstler x Rotganzen melting disco ball collaboration. Since then, we’ve seen an explosion of disco ball home decor, from DIY melting disco ball sculptures to disco mirrors, disco ball planters, and regular ol’ hanging disco balls. This year, the disco trend is getting festive. That’s right—disco Christmas is a thing this year, and it’s the sparkliest holiday trend of the season.
BHG
The Holiday Issue
This year, when we asked Dolly Parton to grace our cover, we knew we wanted to go full Dolly and embrace all the bows, the ribbons, the gold, the sparkle, the bling. Our cover story, beautifully written by Jason Sheeler (on loan from our sister publication People), shares an insider’s look into Dolly’s holiday preparations and how deeply grounding this holiday has been to her since her childhood in Locust Ridge, TN.
BHG
Is This the Beginning of the End for Pumpkin Spice?
When the pumpkin spice latte made its debut (Starbucks began selling it in 2003), the coffee scene was forever changed. Back then, it was impossible to predict the controversy that would eventually surround the PSL and the impact it would have on the whole food and grocery industry. Today, you can find almost anything, from cereal to dog food, in pumpkin spice flavor during the fall months. While it feels like the flavor is inescapable, the craze may finally be dying down.
BHG
Make This Easy DIY Command Center for Your Kitchen
Kitchens are the heart of a home, but with so much traffic, they can also become chaotic and cluttered. Streamline your space by transforming the inside of your cabinet doors into an efficient hub of resources and reminders. Transform a frequently used cabinet into a DIY kitchen command center complete with all the guidance you need to prep, cook, and entertain at home. You'll be a smarter, more organized cook, and everyone in your home can contribute to shopping lists and meal prep.
Tell Us All Of The Reasons Why You Love Celebrating Friendsgiving Every Year
We want to hear why you value time with your squad for the holidays.
BHG
Bread Dipping Oil
Try one of these irresistible seasonings to add to your olive oil dipping sauce. Place olive oil in bowl and stir-in one of the following seasonings to taste. Dried tomatoes, finely chopped + fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped. Dukkah (an Egyptian nut and spice mixture) Grated Parmesan + dried Italian seasoning.
BHG
Free Craft Templates from Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
Think beyond the foil-wrapped red poinsettia. We give this holiday classic a remake with crepe paper. The material mimics poinsettia bracts so well, you almost can’t tell these tree decorations aren’t the real thing. Follow our template for folding (once you get the hang of it, you’ll be able to churn them out quickly), then add a dab of glass glitter to the center and use tape-wrapped florists wire to attach to the tree.
BHG
French Yogurt Cake with Apricot-Cherry Compote
The French formula for farm-style cooking combines wholesome, seasonal ingredients with simple, classic cooking methods. This fruit-topped yogurt cake involves French-style yogurt (such as Oui), which is made by pouring milk and yogurt cultures into small glass jars and letting the mixture ferment and set. (Tip: Save the cute glass pots to use as drinking cups!) In contrast, Greek yogurt is fermented in large vats before it is strained and poured into individual containers.
BHG
Amazon Has Already Started Slashing Prices for Black Friday—Save Up to 80% on Keurig, Bissell, and More
We may be a few weeks away from Black Friday, but Amazon is already filled with massive saving opportunities. Whether you're in the market for a new vacuum or are looking to stock up on kitchen essentials ahead of the holiday cooking season, you'll find all kinds of early deals that rival Black Friday savings. And the best part is, you don't need to wait until November 25 to start scoring these deep discounts on customer-favorite brands.
