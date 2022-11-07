When the pumpkin spice latte made its debut (Starbucks began selling it in 2003), the coffee scene was forever changed. Back then, it was impossible to predict the controversy that would eventually surround the PSL and the impact it would have on the whole food and grocery industry. Today, you can find almost anything, from cereal to dog food, in pumpkin spice flavor during the fall months. While it feels like the flavor is inescapable, the craze may finally be dying down.

1 DAY AGO