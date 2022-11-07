Read full article on original website
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet
SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service. A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation. Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
Frost Possible Overnight Wednesday Through Friday
A cold front is expected to settle into the Bay Area later Wednesday, bringing with it the potential for frost in some areas overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The cold conditions will continue through Friday morning, when conditions are expected to be the coldest. The National Weather Service issued...
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
JA: Richmond woman transforms vacant lot into thriving community garden
RICHMOND - After years of living next to an abandoned city lot, a Richmond woman took matters into her own hands, and ended up creating a thriving place of community in her neighborhood. Andromeda Brooks created a happy place in Richmond where chickens, turkeys and other birds feed, and kids from the neighborhood and schools can learn about farm life. It's hard to imagine that ten years ago, no one would flock to this spot. ...
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
Influx of children wait for ICU beds in Bay Area due to RSV
The RSV outbreak has intensified in the Bay Area, causing some pediatric intensive care units to hit their maximum capacity, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong warned.
New San Francisco park makes National Geographic’s global list of best trips for next year
SAN JOSE, Calif. — How special is it that the world’s premiere travel-and-photography outlet puts a macro lens on a new Bay Area park? For its 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, National Geographic includes San Francisco’s Tunnel Tops as one of the top destinations in the world, praising its family-friendly atmosphere and opportunities to conduct citizen science.
Remembering Lee W. Riley, who traced 1982 E. coli outbreak to McDonald’s
Lee W. Riley, a leader in the decolonization of global health and pioneer in molecular epidemiology, died Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 73 in Berkeley, California, following a brief illness. This article was first published by the UC Berkeley School of Public Health. At the time of his...
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
Sierra braces for blizzard conditions; 4 feet of snow, possibility of thundersnow
SAN FRANCISCO -- A storm front advancing toward the Bay Area Sunday morning, triggered winter weather warnings, advisories and special weather statements for the havoc it will churn up in the Sierra over the next several days. The National Weather Service said the first punch late Sunday, early Monday morning may be the most potent."The most intense snowfall rates are most likely for early-mid morning Monday -- up to 3 inches/hour with possible embedded lightning -- and from late morning through the evening on Tuesday -- 1-2 inches/hour," the weather forecasters at the NWS office in Reno predicted.The forecast was a...
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
Heavy rainstorm causes woes across Bay Area this Election Day
In San Jose, things nearly turned deadly for a man living in a two-story structure alongside the Guadalupe River as it swelled.
This Bay Area city could ban right turns on red lights
The Berkeley City Council on Thursday approved a budget request which seeks to allocate $135,000 to pay for signs that ban turning right on red lights at all of the city’s 135 intersections with stoplights.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
