NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Tribune-Review

Norwin's JJ Matijevic to get ring after Astros' World Series win

The World Series had a nice ring to it for JJ Matijevic. The former Norwin star who had multiple call-ups from Triple-A to the major leagues this season, was a member of the World Champion Houston Astros’ taxi squad. That meant he was in the building during home games and could travel with the team to Philadelphia during the Fall Classic.
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post

