Yardbarker

Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Cut Following Loss On Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams cut veteran tight end Kendall Blanton after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday. Blanton has appeared in four games for the Rams this season, reeling in two catches for 35 yards. Blanton originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He saw...
thecomeback.com

Stefon Diggs’ mysterious tweet ignites Josh Allen speculation

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs set NFL Twitter on fire Tuesday night with a simple one-word post. “Rejoice…” Diggs‘ post read. Immediately, speculation ran wild on social media that the post involved Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s elbow injury, and that his prognosis is good. Allen...
Yardbarker

Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadspin

From Josh McCown to Jeff Saturday — it’s impossible for Black coaches in the NFL

NFL owners are making life easier for Brian Flores’ lawyers. Almost exactly nine months to the day after the Houston Texans were on the verge of hiring Josh McCown — a former player who’d been moonlighting as an assistant high school coach in his free time — Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked the sports world on Monday when he bypassed two former head coaches on his staff to hire Jeff Saturday to take over for the recently fired Frank Reich.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

“Reports” About Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Are Unequivocally False

If you’re not too keen on the musings of Raider Nation on Twitter, this story might sound confusing, even downright stupid. However, last night, “Raiders Twitter” was ablaze with conjecture surrounding Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. While none of the Raiders’ beat writers nor any verified sources such as Ian Rapoport were reporting anything, Jacobs found himself trending for the wrong reasons.
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mark Davis, it is time the Raiders get a meaningful makeover

You can sum up the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season in one word: disappointing. After putting on their worst performance of the season against the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders had a chance to get back in the playoff hunt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things were promising at first, building a 17-point lead in the first half, but the Raiders faltered and lost 27-20.
Yardbarker

Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Cardinals Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals opened a roster spot three days before their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, Arizona released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe without a corresponding move. The 26-year-old played in all nine games this season. Dogbe has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals,...
ARIZONA STATE
TMZ.com

Matthew Stafford's Wife 'Not OK' After Rams QB Put In Concussion Protocol

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, says she's breaking down emotionally after the Rams quarterback was put in the NFL's concussion protocol this week ... saying straight up, "I'm not OK." The L.A. star finished the Rams' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday seemingly without issue -- but according to head coach...
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 10: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage map returns for Week 10. The NFL travels to Munich for an early Sunday morning game, and there are four teams on a bye this week. FOX has the doubleheader, with CBS showcasing just five games, including one in the late window out in Las Vegas. NFL...
TENNESSEE STATE

