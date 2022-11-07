Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it’s not the election
New York CNN Business — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday’s midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week’s inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. “Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on...
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
US stocks drop as Republican wave fails to sweep through midterm elections
US stocks opened lower Wednesday as midterm election results continued to trickle in. Republicans thus far have failed to demonstrate a clear hold on Congress. Crypto markets continued to reel from Binance's surprise deal to take over FTX. US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as midterm election results showed a...
What the midterm election results mean for inflation and the economy
With nearly one-third of midterm election voters indicating inflation was their top campaign concern this year, attention now turns to what the new political alignment in Washington will mean for tackling the issue. But with multiple key races still up for grabs Wednesday, it is too soon to say exactly...
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
France 24
US midterm elections: Democrats fare better than expected
The US midterms saw more of a pink wave than a red one as President Joe Biden's Democrats fared better than expected against the Republicans. However, the GOP still looks on track to narrowly win the House of Representatives and block much of Biden's agenda for the last two years of his term. FRANCE 24's Monte Francis breaks down the results so far and explains what they mean for former president Donald Trump's influence on US politics.
‘Power of polarization’ strengthened Democratic outlook in midterm elections
The “power of polarization” is the story of the midterm elections, as control of Congress remains undecided. Chuck Todd breaks down Election Day results with some key House races still undecided. Democrats “saw better-than-expected results despite deep voter dissatisfaction” with the President and economy. Nov. 9, 2022.
Global energy crisis looms over UN climate summit – while some countries race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production, but it comes with risks
(THE CONVERSATION) Russia’s war on Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where officials from around the world are discussing the costs of climate change and how to cut emissions that remain near record highs. The war has dramatically disrupted energy markets the world over, leaving many […]
kalkinemedia.com
US midterm elections: 5 stocks to explore as nation goes to the polls
Lockheed Martin increased its quarterly dividend rate by seven per cent in Q3. Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) noted a revenue growth of over 11 per cent in Q3 FY22. Revenue of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) rose 26 per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The investors' focus will likely...
msn.com
7 Ways to Cash in on the 2022 Midterm Elections
The 2022 midterm elections are all over except for the counting. Several key states are still tabulating their votes, but it does seem likely that the Republican Party will win back control of, at least, the House of Representatives. That means the country will have a divided government, which is...
Ahead of midterms, New York Times report touts foreigners expressing 'alarm' over GOP making US ‘autocratic’
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that people from the world's other democracies think the GOP and former President Trump are pushing the U.S. away from democracy.
BBC
US midterm elections: 'Angry, petrified'... US voters share their fears
More than 100 million Americans are voting in these congressional elections but a majority of them are pessimistic about the direction the country is heading. Why?. The number of dissatisfied voters rose to 85% in the summer, according to an AP/ Norc survey. Both Republicans and Democrats share this gloom but for different reasons.
