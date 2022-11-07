ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Don't let election schemes steal your vote

SAN ANTONIO — Schemers know elections are polarizing, so they are taking this opportunity to cheat people out of their vote, money, and personal information. Transaction Network Services said Texas alone received more than 100,000 robocalls the last week of October. Do not fall for it! Here is what to watch for:
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Powerball jackpot approaching $2 billion

SAN ANTONIO — The Powerball jackpot is now approaching an astronomical $2 billion, and Texas has lottery fever in a big way. It became the world's largest jackpot when last Saturday's became official at a whopping $1.65 billion dollars. But without a jackpot winner that night, the estimate jackpot for tonight's drawing skyrockets to an estimated $1.9 billion.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy