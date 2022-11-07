Week 9 Results: 3-5 Overall Record: 35-37 It's official now. I'm in a slump. Not only have I failed to finish above .500 for four straight weeks, I'm officially under .500 for the first time all season. Fortunately, I didn't actually pay the $1,000 entry fee and sign up for the contest, but still, it's been a rough month.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO