Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
Cocktails and conversation: Hermès hosts ultra-chic evening at The Serpentine
There are many things Hermès is known for; an endless plethora of ultra-chic design, fabulous fragrance that lights up a room, beauty products to die for and, of course, the Birkin. The French heritage house has been an eminent purveyor of unbridled elegance since 1837. But last night the luxury label left its Parisian roots, instead opting to put on a bash in London at Knightsbridge’s Serpentine Gallery.
Bridgerton Wedding Inspiration at the Carlton House Terrace in London
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this Bridgerton-inspired wedding shoot captures the essence of romance and elegance with a burgundy and blush color palette, bespoke attire, a harpist, and stunning decor. Composed before the regal backdrop of the Carlton House Terrace in London, John Nassari Photography & Harvey...
Pitti Immagine Unveils Winter 2023 Events’ Theme
MILAN — As the upcoming editions of Pitti Immagine’s roster of events near, the trade show operator is unveiling its 2023 winter theme, simply called “Pittiway,” hinged on responses to the global uncertainties looming over fashion and society at large. “[The theme] underlines the many possible...
Comments / 0