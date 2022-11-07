Read full article on original website
FORE! Our Parks Golf Outing and Bike Ride
Jason Emerson, Sky Makvilay, Souriyno Chen, Lisa Vetterlein, Philip Chen, Cathy McMullen. FRIENDS OF DES MOINES PARKS hosted FORE! Our Parks Golf Outing and Bike Ride fundraiser June 17. The dual-sport event began with a shotgun start at Waveland Golf Course for those opting to play 18 holes, and then the bike riders kicked off their journey of 18 miles on Des Moines trails. An array of mini games and challenges set throughout the golf course by parks and rec staff kept the plays interesting, and bike stops at Confluence, Captain Roy’s and Parlor fueled the riders. The event raised $54,000. Photographer: Christopher Maharry.
STANZ: Fennelly’s monster
AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team rolled on Monday. Folks should get used to that. It is going to happen a lot this winter. Bill Fennelly has himself a squad and Cleveland State found that out firsthand in Monday’s season opener when Iowa State walked away with a dominant 87-54 win that probably wasn’t even as close as the 33-point deficit would indicate.
Joens goes for 28, Iowa State cruises in school day game
No. 8 Iowa State’s annual school day game went as according to plan as it could for the Cyclones, who rolled past Cleveland State in an 87-54 win. Ashley Joens led the team in scoring, putting up 28 points and 11 rebounds in front of a crowd made up of students she’s taught in the past year.
WILLIAMS: Ten takeaways on Iowa State basketball after episode one
Iowa State University Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives with the ball around IUPUI Jaguars guard Armon Jarrard (12) during the first half in the season opening home game at Hilton Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune. Emptying out my thoughts following Iowa...
Polo on the Green
Guests donned their fancy hats and sipped cocktails while watching a championship polo match at VARIETY – THE CHILDREN’S CHARITY’S 26th annual Polo on the Green event. The fundraiser, held on July 16 at Powder River Ranch in Cumming, also included a live auction and an even livelier dance floor. This year’s event raised a record-setting $290,000. Photographer: Christopher Maharry.
Blake Petersen enters transfer portal
Iowa State defensive end Blake Peterson entered the transfer portal Tuesday, despite the Cyclones having three regular season games remaining to play. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen. The redshirt junior had appeared in every game Iowa State has played this season, totaling nine tackles on...
Iowa wrestling champ charged with felony assault
A Roland teenager and two-time state wrestling champion is being charged with felony assault.
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show
It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show
Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
Times Republican Moves Printing Operation
The Times Republican in Marshalltown will no longer be printing any papers here in Marshalltown. The TR has been printing paper for themselves and several other papers around Iowa for many years. In 2014 they were printing for 65 newspapers and other publications around located in 28 different counties. Also in 2014 they purchased a 2nd CTP (Computer to plate) machine which could output 250 plates and much more powerful than the one they had that could only do 60 plates at a time. The printing operation has moved to Webster City and when we reached out to the Times Republican for a comment we have not heard a response.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
Jojo’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit
ChildServe hosted an open house for the Jojo’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Unit on May 18 at their headquarters in Johnston. Guests toured the new facilities, designed especially for children and young adults. The 14-bed unit includes a gym, teen activity area, aquatics center and even a facility dog, Caribou. Photographer: Sydney Patzlaff.
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
Des Moines nonprofits say Food Bank of Iowa is hurting their operations
Some Des Moines-area pantries say they could struggle to meet demand this winter after being given a cease and desist email by the Food Bank of Iowa telling them to stop picking up leftovers from retailers in the area. Flashback: The move comes after several nonprofits declined to sign a contract addendum with the Food Bank of Iowa in September that would have required them to provide more food to people in need than they say they're capable of giving.Nonprofits had about two weeks to sign the contract, according to an email to the pantries obtained by Axios. The pantries...
Four teens killed in Marshalltown crash
Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter before the midterm election. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to keep election safe. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to protect every voter and election workers on election day. Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring. Updated: 5 hours ago.
