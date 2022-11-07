Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
New Haven honors officer shot while responding to crash last month
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight the New Haven officer who was shot in the ear and the shoulder last month was honored by his city. The Board of Alders officially cited Officer Chad Curry and recognized his heroic actions. “Officer Curry on behalf of the Board of Alders I want...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.
A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
Eyewitness News
Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns
(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
Eyewitness News
Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
sheltonherald.com
Woman seriously injured in Bristol crash Tuesday afternoon, police say
BRISTOL — A woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Bristol Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Geoffrey Lund. Lund said the crash involved two cars, including a pickup truck. It reportedly occurred near the intersection of Park and Divinity streets around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck High School locked down for investigation
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
Eyewitness News
Man attempts to steal car in Wallingford, flees when he finds baby inside
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police said they responded to an attempted theft of a vehicle at a Citgo in Wallingford. At 7:20 a.m., Wallingford police said they received a call for an attempted vehicle theft in the area of 810 South Colony Rd. The call said an unidentified suspect allegedly...
Suspect arrested in Conn. after manhunt in Hilltowns caused school lockdowns
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect in a shooting in West Hartford that led police on a manhunt in the Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts was arrested Sunday evening back down in West Hartford. Darnell Barnes, 22, was taken into custody by West Hartford Police at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday....
Eyewitness News
Pepper spray incident leads to evacuation of high school in Bridgeport
BRIDBEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Pepper spray was accidentally discharged at a high school in Bridgeport on Thursday morning, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Department said it happened at Bassick High School and prompted its evacuation. It received several calls about it. “Preliminary reports indicate the building was being evacuated...
sheltonherald.com
Police: South Windsor chicken thief captured after crashing getaway car
SOUTH WINDSOR — A man who police said stole hundreds of dollars worth of chicken from Stop & Shop at lunchtime Tuesday crashed during his getaway while driving the wrong way toward the Manchester mall. Peter A. Ezold, 38, of Guilford, was captured by the Connecticut State Police after...
Suspect Who Stole Chicken From South Windsor Stop & Shop Caught After Crash, Chase, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with allegedly stealing several hundred dollars of chicken from a supermarket and then fleeing from police before crashing his vehicle. The incident began in Hartford County around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Stop & Shop located in South Windsor at 1739 Ellington Road.
Eyewitness News
New Milford police search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – New Milford police are trying to find a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run this week. Police said it happened Tuesday evening on Danbury Road. A 61-year-old man, identified as Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, was killed in the crash, police said. Authorities said...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
Man Charged In Hammer Attack During Argument At Milford Business
A Connecticut man was charged with assault after allegedly repeatedly hitting another man with a hammer during an argument at a business. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Collegian Movers in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers responded to the business...
Hundreds of fentanyl bags seized in New London arrest
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A motor vehicle stop in New London lead to the arrest of a man who possessed 402 bags of fentanyl on Wednesday, according to New London police. Police said at approximately 2:29 p.m., New London Vice and Narcotics Officers with assistance from the Statewide Violent Crimes Task Force did a motor vehicle stop on Water Street in connection to an ongoing investigation.
Eyewitness News
Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning. Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd. The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter. There is no other additional information available...
