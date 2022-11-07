ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

New Haven honors officer shot while responding to crash last month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight the New Haven officer who was shot in the ear and the shoulder last month was honored by his city. The Board of Alders officially cited Officer Chad Curry and recognized his heroic actions. “Officer Curry on behalf of the Board of Alders I want...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield

Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police identify victim of 3rd homicide in a week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department said it responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Main and Capen streets on Wednesday night. Police identified the victim 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. They called it the third homicide this week in capital city. They said the victim...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Oxford teen dies in stolen motorcycle collision

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy from Oxford was identified as the teen killed in a stolen motorcycle crash that happened in Derby. Derby police said they have been investigating the deadly collision that happened on Seymour Avenue on Wednesday night. Authorities only identified the rider who was killed...
OXFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in Bristol crash Tuesday afternoon, police say

BRISTOL — A woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Bristol Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Geoffrey Lund. Lund said the crash involved two cars, including a pickup truck. It reportedly occurred near the intersection of Park and Divinity streets around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Naugatuck High School locked down for investigation

Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Pepper spray incident leads to evacuation of high school in Bridgeport

BRIDBEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Pepper spray was accidentally discharged at a high school in Bridgeport on Thursday morning, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Department said it happened at Bassick High School and prompted its evacuation. It received several calls about it. “Preliminary reports indicate the building was being evacuated...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New Milford police search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – New Milford police are trying to find a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run this week. Police said it happened Tuesday evening on Danbury Road. A 61-year-old man, identified as Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, was killed in the crash, police said. Authorities said...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hundreds of fentanyl bags seized in New London arrest

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A motor vehicle stop in New London lead to the arrest of a man who possessed 402 bags of fentanyl on Wednesday, according to New London police. Police said at approximately 2:29 p.m., New London Vice and Narcotics Officers with assistance from the Statewide Violent Crimes Task Force did a motor vehicle stop on Water Street in connection to an ongoing investigation.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning. Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd. The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter. There is no other additional information available...
TOLLAND, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy