Y'all-itics: More of the same? A look at the midterms and what the election results mean for the future of Texas
DALLAS — The more things change, the more they stay the same. Texas Republicans swept every statewide office on Tuesday night. Gov. Greg Abbott even won by a similarly wide margin as he did four years ago, but this time against an opponent with much better name recognition and fundraising ability.
Could Beto's wife, Amy, be the next O'Rourke on a Texas ballot?
EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's future is in the spotlight after his third failed campaign in four years. While addressing supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing the Texas gubernatorial race to incumbent Greg Abbott, the Democrat didn't say if he would ever run for office again.
Texas Election Results: Incumbent Greg Abbott projected to defeat Beto O’Rourke in race for governor
MCALLEN, Texas — Republican incumbent Greg Abbott will soon begin his third term as governor of Texas after defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the Nov. 8 election, according to multiple network projections. The projections come as the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday evening that provisional votes in Harris...
Greg Abbott announces $13.1 million in grants for Texas military communities
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Military Preparedness Commission will be giving out $13.1 million in grant funding from its Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program, Greg Abbott announced today. The grant money is meant to assist military communities across Texas that may be affected by the Base Realignment and...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to become Arkansas's 1st woman governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made history and will become Arkansas's first female governor, according to the Associated Press. Her win was called by the Associated Press just minutes after polls closed. She won the 2022 election to become the 47th Arkansas governor, beating out...
Ongoing drought, growing population and aging infrastructure affecting water supplies
AUSTIN, Texas — Having enough water for Austin's growing population is a huge concern. Add the ongoing drought, record-breaking heat and aging infrastructure and you can see why water managers and conservationists are worried about the future. The KVUE Defenders looked into what's being done so we don't run...
Early National Signing Day for some sports takes place at East Texas schools
TEXAS, USA — It's that time of year when some student-athletes from high schools and junior colleges in East Texas get the chance to commit and sign to collegiate athletics on early National Signing Day. This is a day where these students will sign their National Letter of Intent...
A Couple More Unseasonably Warm, Humid November Days Before Big Changes | Central Texas Forecast
If you aren’t a fan of the above average highs we’ve seen the last several days, don’t fret! A cold front late Thursday will result in a big drop in temperatures.
