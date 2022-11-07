ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCEN TV NBC 6

Could Beto's wife, Amy, be the next O'Rourke on a Texas ballot?

EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's future is in the spotlight after his third failed campaign in four years. While addressing supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing the Texas gubernatorial race to incumbent Greg Abbott, the Democrat didn't say if he would ever run for office again.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Greg Abbott announces $13.1 million in grants for Texas military communities

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Military Preparedness Commission will be giving out $13.1 million in grant funding from its Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program, Greg Abbott announced today. The grant money is meant to assist military communities across Texas that may be affected by the Base Realignment and...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to become Arkansas's 1st woman governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made history and will become Arkansas's first female governor, according to the Associated Press. Her win was called by the Associated Press just minutes after polls closed. She won the 2022 election to become the 47th Arkansas governor, beating out...
ARKANSAS STATE

