Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Corey, OBX SPCA Pet of The Week
This week’s Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Corey. This snuggly little girl is a super friendly and cuddly five-month-old cat. Watch this video to learn more about Corey. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm.
outerbanksvoice.com
What happens when five Santas meet for lunch?
Heartwarming stories and shoptalk from the North Pole. There was a gathering of the Santa Claus clan the other day at the Lost Colony Brewery in Manteo. Five local Santas met over lunch to review the upcoming season, share experiences and talk about years past. Eric Roughton is from Columbia in Tyrell County. The other four, Al Glatkowski, Le Hook, Dick Anderson and Doug Thompson, live in Dare County.
outerbanksvoice.com
Celebrate the Holidays with Kitty Hawk Kites
Kitty Hawk Kites has everything you need to get ready for the holiday season!. We are honored to be a part of the Outer Banks community. And we want to share our appreciation for our neighbors. That’s why Outer Banks locals can find big savings at Kitty Hawk Kites, Kitty Hawk Surf Company, and Life is Good stores! Starting November 1st and continuing through December 31st Outer Banks locals can take up to 40% off almost everything in-store.
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo Preservation Trust Holiday Tour of Homes on Dec. 3
Manteo will again be the site for the Holiday Tour of Homes presented by the Manteo Preservation Trust. The tour is one day only, Saturday December 3rd, 2022. Outer Banks Distilling (home to Kill Devil Rum) is our tour host location where tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour only. This building is located at 510 Budleigh Street in Manteo. The ticket price is $25.00 per person, and it is a self-guided tour. This can be done via car, walking or bicycles provided by Manteo Cyclery on a first come, first served basis, or bring your own bike! The route is 1.75 miles, and it can be done in whatever property order you prefer. Ticket sales will begin at noon with the tour beginning at 1pm through 6pm. The last tickets will be sold at 5pm. Because of COVID concerns we will not be serving refreshments of any kind, either at the ticket location or in the individual properties.
outerbanksvoice.com
Ray White Receives Prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
On Nov. 8, Dare County issued this release announcing that community leader Ray White had been honored with the Long Leaf Pine Award. Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request
The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
Charlotte Stories
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter
These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
outerbanksvoice.com
Rachel Gard Twiddy of Manns Harbor, November 7
Rachel Gard Twiddy, 78, of Manns Harbor, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. A native of Manns Harbor, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Gibbs Gard and Alton E. Gard, Sr. Rachel was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Women. She is...
Shifting sands and houses: Rodanthe residents prepare to move homes away from rising ocean
RODANTHE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Watch 13News Now at 6 p.m. tonight to watch our full report. People on North Carolina's Outer Banks are getting creative to co-exist with rising sea levels. Dare County Commissioners recently voted to close a small street in Rodanthe. That decision now allows homeowners...
outerbanksvoice.com
Robert F. Workman, Jr. Powells Point, November 7
Robert (Bob) Franklin Workman, Jr. was born on April 4, 1939 to Robert & Dorothy Workman in Newport News, Va. Bob died peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab with his family at his side. After graduation from high school, Bob did an apprenticeship at the shipyard...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull of Manteo, November 7
Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull, 78, of Manteo, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on December 15, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mary Mann Evans Basnight and William Hugh Basnight. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Kebschull. She is survived by her son, Bill Kebschull and wife Caroline of Manteo; and two grandchildren, Madison and Malin Kebschull.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meekins Field upgrade to be completed in mid-2023
Enhancements and improvements to the Meekins Field Community Park in Kill Devil Hills are underway and expected to be complete by late spring or early summer, according to Kill Devil Hills Commissioner Terry Gray. The park, when complete, will feature Dare County’s first splash pad — an interactive water play area that features spray elements for young children.
outerbanksvoice.com
William Henry Crone of Corolla, November 6
William Henry Crone, IV left this world on November 6th, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on June 17, 1942 and raised in Portsmouth, Virginia. A graduate of Churchland High School and Virginia Military Institute, he accepted a commission into the U.S. Army as 2nd Lieutenant and served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. In June of 1964, Bill married his hometown sweetheart, Dyan Rich, and together they raised five children.
outerbanksvoice.com
Bateman wins Dare Commissioner seat, Payne and Brauer take Dare Ed Board slots
In an election when local Republicans were either uncontested or victorious, incumbent first-term Republican Ervin Bateman defeated Democratic challenger Heather Euler in the battle for the one contested seat on the Dare County Board of Commissioners. At the same time, Republicans Ron Payne and Matt Brauer outpolled Unaffiliated candidates Jessica...
13newsnow.com
Rodanthe beach houses are being moved farther from shore
People on the Outer Banks are getting creative to co-exist with rising sea levels. Dare County commissioners recently voted to close a small street in Rodanthe.
outerbanksvoice.com
Metta Carawan Austin of Manteo, November 5
Metta Carawan Austin, 85, of Manteo, NC departed this earthly world on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and close friends. Born in Hyde County on December 29, 1936, she moved to Dare County in the 1960s where she resided until her passing. Metta loved the beach, fishing, and all outdoor activities especially gardening. She often volunteered for church-related functions and sang in the choir for many, many years.
whqr.org
Pasquotank County: DA who called Andrew Brown Jr.'s killing 'justified' is elected to Superior Court
Andrew Womble — the former District Attorney in Pasquotank County who did not press charges against the sheriff's deputies who killed Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City in 2021 — has won the election for Superior Court Judge in North Carolina’s 1st District. Womble handily defeated incumbent Democrat...
Road closures announced ahead of 2022 OBX Marathon
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local officials are advising residents and motorists of road closures ahead of this year’s OBX marathon The 2022 OBX Marathon is happening this Sunday, Nov. 13. From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, officials say the western southbound lane of 158 will be closed. The event starts at 7 a. […]
islandfreepress.org
Election results for Dare County, North Carolina announced
Results are in for the 2022 general election, with 50.53% percent of registered North Carolina voters casting a ballot, for a total of 3,745,547 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Republicans maintained their two U.S. Senate seats with a victory by Ted Budd. As a result, North Carolina’s delegation in the...
obxtoday.com
Election 2022: Results from Dare County
The results of the general election from Dare County held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, per the NC State Board of Elections are as follows:. For additional election results surrounding the state of North Carolina, click here.
Comments / 1