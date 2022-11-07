Manteo will again be the site for the Holiday Tour of Homes presented by the Manteo Preservation Trust. The tour is one day only, Saturday December 3rd, 2022. Outer Banks Distilling (home to Kill Devil Rum) is our tour host location where tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour only. This building is located at 510 Budleigh Street in Manteo. The ticket price is $25.00 per person, and it is a self-guided tour. This can be done via car, walking or bicycles provided by Manteo Cyclery on a first come, first served basis, or bring your own bike! The route is 1.75 miles, and it can be done in whatever property order you prefer. Ticket sales will begin at noon with the tour beginning at 1pm through 6pm. The last tickets will be sold at 5pm. Because of COVID concerns we will not be serving refreshments of any kind, either at the ticket location or in the individual properties.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO