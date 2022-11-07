ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Meet Corey, OBX SPCA Pet of The Week

This week’s Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Corey. This snuggly little girl is a super friendly and cuddly five-month-old cat. Watch this video to learn more about Corey. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm.
MANTEO, NC
What happens when five Santas meet for lunch?

Heartwarming stories and shoptalk from the North Pole. There was a gathering of the Santa Claus clan the other day at the Lost Colony Brewery in Manteo. Five local Santas met over lunch to review the upcoming season, share experiences and talk about years past. Eric Roughton is from Columbia in Tyrell County. The other four, Al Glatkowski, Le Hook, Dick Anderson and Doug Thompson, live in Dare County.
MANTEO, NC
Celebrate the Holidays with Kitty Hawk Kites

Kitty Hawk Kites has everything you need to get ready for the holiday season!. We are honored to be a part of the Outer Banks community. And we want to share our appreciation for our neighbors. That’s why Outer Banks locals can find big savings at Kitty Hawk Kites, Kitty Hawk Surf Company, and Life is Good stores! Starting November 1st and continuing through December 31st Outer Banks locals can take up to 40% off almost everything in-store.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Manteo Preservation Trust Holiday Tour of Homes on Dec. 3

Manteo will again be the site for the Holiday Tour of Homes presented by the Manteo Preservation Trust. The tour is one day only, Saturday December 3rd, 2022. Outer Banks Distilling (home to Kill Devil Rum) is our tour host location where tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour only. This building is located at 510 Budleigh Street in Manteo. The ticket price is $25.00 per person, and it is a self-guided tour. This can be done via car, walking or bicycles provided by Manteo Cyclery on a first come, first served basis, or bring your own bike! The route is 1.75 miles, and it can be done in whatever property order you prefer. Ticket sales will begin at noon with the tour beginning at 1pm through 6pm. The last tickets will be sold at 5pm. Because of COVID concerns we will not be serving refreshments of any kind, either at the ticket location or in the individual properties.
MANTEO, NC
Ray White Receives Prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

On Nov. 8, Dare County issued this release announcing that community leader Ray White had been honored with the Long Leaf Pine Award. Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request

The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter

These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Rachel Gard Twiddy of Manns Harbor, November 7

Rachel Gard Twiddy, 78, of Manns Harbor, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. A native of Manns Harbor, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Gibbs Gard and Alton E. Gard, Sr. Rachel was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Women. She is...
MANNS HARBOR, NC
Robert F. Workman, Jr. Powells Point, November 7

Robert (Bob) Franklin Workman, Jr. was born on April 4, 1939 to Robert & Dorothy Workman in Newport News, Va. Bob died peacefully on November 7, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab with his family at his side. After graduation from high school, Bob did an apprenticeship at the shipyard...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull of Manteo, November 7

Nancy Coles Basnight Kebschull, 78, of Manteo, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on December 15, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Mary Mann Evans Basnight and William Hugh Basnight. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Kebschull. She is survived by her son, Bill Kebschull and wife Caroline of Manteo; and two grandchildren, Madison and Malin Kebschull.
MANTEO, NC
Meekins Field upgrade to be completed in mid-2023

Enhancements and improvements to the Meekins Field Community Park in Kill Devil Hills are underway and expected to be complete by late spring or early summer, according to Kill Devil Hills Commissioner Terry Gray. The park, when complete, will feature Dare County’s first splash pad — an interactive water play area that features spray elements for young children.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
William Henry Crone of Corolla, November 6

William Henry Crone, IV left this world on November 6th, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on June 17, 1942 and raised in Portsmouth, Virginia. A graduate of Churchland High School and Virginia Military Institute, he accepted a commission into the U.S. Army as 2nd Lieutenant and served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. In June of 1964, Bill married his hometown sweetheart, Dyan Rich, and together they raised five children.
COROLLA, NC
Bateman wins Dare Commissioner seat, Payne and Brauer take Dare Ed Board slots

In an election when local Republicans were either uncontested or victorious, incumbent first-term Republican Ervin Bateman defeated Democratic challenger Heather Euler in the battle for the one contested seat on the Dare County Board of Commissioners. At the same time, Republicans Ron Payne and Matt Brauer outpolled Unaffiliated candidates Jessica...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Metta Carawan Austin of Manteo, November 5

Metta Carawan Austin, 85, of Manteo, NC departed this earthly world on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and close friends. Born in Hyde County on December 29, 1936, she moved to Dare County in the 1960s where she resided until her passing. Metta loved the beach, fishing, and all outdoor activities especially gardening. She often volunteered for church-related functions and sang in the choir for many, many years.
MANTEO, NC
Road closures announced ahead of 2022 OBX Marathon

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local officials are advising residents and motorists of road closures ahead of this year’s OBX marathon The 2022 OBX Marathon is happening this Sunday, Nov. 13. From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, officials say the western southbound lane of 158 will be closed. The event starts at 7 a. […]
NAGS HEAD, NC
Election results for Dare County, North Carolina announced

Results are in for the 2022 general election, with 50.53% percent of registered North Carolina voters casting a ballot, for a total of 3,745,547 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Republicans maintained their two U.S. Senate seats with a victory by Ted Budd. As a result, North Carolina’s delegation in the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Election 2022: Results from Dare County

The results of the general election from Dare County held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, per the NC State Board of Elections are as follows:. For additional election results surrounding the state of North Carolina, click here.
DARE COUNTY, NC

Community Policy