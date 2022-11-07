The Next Generation Medical Alert and Home Safety Platform for Seniors Aging in Place. October 21, 2022: One in five Americans today are unpaid caregivers. That’s 54 million adults caring for somebody over the age of 65 in an unpaid capacity. The aging boomer population or “Silver Tsunami” means that there will be 90 million seniors by 2040. 89% of seniors say they want to live in their homes for as long as possible. We don’t have the staffing or medical support supply chains to do that. Carina Edwards, CEO of Quil Health is here today to discuss Quil Assure. The Next Generation Medical Alert and Home Safety platform for seniors aging in place. It’s a “best of both worlds” technology for caregivers and seniors with emergency on-demand and “set it and forget it” approach. Because the more care you can give, the more empathy you can give and the less hovering you can give, is what will really empower our future aging generations.

20 DAYS AGO