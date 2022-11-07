ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

WHNT News 19

Powell Police arrest man after afternoon manhunt

POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after asking for the publics help in finding him Thursday afternoon. The PPD said it has arrested Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday. The department said Willis was spotted in a field on County Road 38 […]
POWELL, AL
wtvy.com

Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart

Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart. Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of the...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Dale Strong Madison County Commission Meeting

Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman PD warning of car break-ins

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -With an increase of car break-ins across central Alabama, it’s typically people pulling on handles and searching for unlocked cars. Cullman Police said they get calls of car break-ins every day, but a case from last week was out of the ordinary, and residents need to be on alert.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL

