Related
ALEA issues statement over Marshall County Deputy’s death
Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.
Powell Police arrest man after afternoon manhunt
POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after asking for the publics help in finding him Thursday afternoon. The PPD said it has arrested Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday. The department said Willis was spotted in a field on County Road 38 […]
Produce delivery driver suspected of carrying drugs outside elementary school
A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck.
wtvy.com
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
Police: 3 injured in Huntsville crash, charges likely
Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville Thursday night.
WHNT-TV
Oral arguments heard in former HPD officer William Darby's murder conviction appeal
The legal team for former Huntsville Police (HPD) officer William 'Ben' Darby was in court Thursday for oral arguments in his murder conviction appeal to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Oral arguments heard in former HPD officer William …. The legal team for former Huntsville Police (HPD) officer William...
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
Dekalb Sheriff warns of scam targeting local seniors
Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is warning residents of a scam that has recently been targeting seniors.
WHNT-TV
Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart
Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night.
WAAY-TV
Appeals court hears oral arguments in former Huntsville police officer William Darby's case
The fate of a former Huntsville police officer's fight to overturn his murder conviction is now in the hands of Alabama's court of criminal appeals. William Darby is appealing his murder conviction for the 2018 shooting death of Jeffery Parker. The fatal officer-involved shooting was recorded by police body cameras.
WHNT-TV
Dale Strong Madison County Commission Meeting
Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings.
wbrc.com
Cullman PD warning of car break-ins
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -With an increase of car break-ins across central Alabama, it’s typically people pulling on handles and searching for unlocked cars. Cullman Police said they get calls of car break-ins every day, but a case from last week was out of the ordinary, and residents need to be on alert.
Huntsville officer convicted of murder argues he was denied public trial during pandemic
Lawyers for William Ben Darby, the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, argued this morning that he did not get a public trial during the pandemic. “The only remedy to this is to overturn Mr. Darby’s conviction and order a new trial in this case,” Nick Lough, one of Darby’s lawyers, told the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
WAFF
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having a gun on campus. According to the principal at Hazel Green High School, Dr. Quinn Headen, a student told administrators that another student had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer quickly placed the student in custody.
WHNT-TV
Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today.
Two Decatur men accused of fentanyl trafficking
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested two men after they say 'trafficking amounts' of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were found with them on Tuesday.
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
