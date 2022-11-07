ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozy up to comfort (and save on heating costs) with this plush faux fur electric blanket that feels as good as it looks - and with up to 20% off, it makes a great holiday gift, too

By Tanya Sharma For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

While heating your home during winter feels great, it can also be pretty costly. If you’re hoping to keep your expenses down this season, adding a heated blanket to your arsenal of cozy essentials could be the solution.

With so many available, you’re certainly spoiled for choice — but the Coomiss heated blanket stands out for its elevated quality, premium materials, and attention to detail. Many styles also happen to be marked down by 15% to 20% from the original price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jUZe_0j2EDb3500

It doesn't get more plush or cozy than this heated blanket. You'll keep your utility costs low when you wrap up in this ultra-soft accent that not only elevates your comfort, but adds an instant dose of chic style to any space.

It's available in a variety of colors, and right now you can save up to 20% on select styles. Whether for you or a friend, expect it to be a huge hit.

Save 15-20% Shop

This stylish blanket features five distinct layers, beginning with faux fur that’s so plush, you’ll want to wrap the blanket around you right away. That’s followed by two fabric layers that hold the heating component, an insulating layer to lock in heat, and a sherpa layer.

At a glance, you might think the Coomiss blanket is especially heavy and bulky. That couldn’t be further from the truth — but don’t let its inherently light weight fool you. It’s incredibly soft, warm, and cozy, even if you don’t use the heating feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MlQg_0j2EDb3500
This cozy faux fur blanket features a plush sherpa layer and five temperature settings, so you can customize the experience precisely as you like it.

On extra cold nights, though, or whenever you want to warm up to some extra comfort, turn on the therapeutic feature and take advantage of the heat. It offers five temperature settings, along with a three-hour auto-shutoff feature for safety.

Satisfied shoppers are thrilled with the value. One stated, ‘Absolutely delighted! This electric throw blanket is the best one I've ever bought. It is extremely soft on both sides and heats up quickly. Usually I have to turn the blankets up to the highest setting to even feel the warmth but not this one!’

‘It’s such a nice quality for the price,’ commented another. ‘I like the fact that it wasn’t super expensive, but it has the feel of a luxury blanket.’

That luxurious quality is precisely what sets this faux fur beauty apart. It’s available in a range of colors, from easy neutrals to more eye-catching tones. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eo4IT_0j2EDb3500
The Coomiss heated blanket is available in a variety of flattering colors, ranging from bright to neutral.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrP46_0j2EDb3500

Pick one up for your home or grab one for a loved one — or both. The Coomiss heated blanket takes any self-care session to the next level, offering cozy comfort while keeping utility costs lower. You can't go wrong with this plush find.

Comments / 0

