CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5: Chris Hanie

Chris Hanie

Name: Chris Hanie

Age: 61

Candidate website: N/A

Candidate Facebook page: tinyurl.com/47rpr6xy

Treasurer name and contact information: Rudy Aguilar 432-352-3439

1. How long have you lived at your current address.

I have lived at my current address for 12 years.

2. What elected offices have you held and when? Also, what other officers have you run for?

N/A

3. Occupation:

Emory Industrial Service, Sales.

4. Education:

Forest Park Senior High Graduate.

5. Family:

I have been married to Janie Hanie for 20 years and together we share five children, Christopher Hanie, Amanda Hanie, Cassie Sanchez, Alyssa Deutsch and Brittney Deutsch and we have six grandchildren.

6. Why are you seeking this office?

My top priority for seeking this office is to honor God in every decision I make and to make Odessa a Sanctuary City for the unborn. To prioritize the improvement of our water and road infrastructure. To ensure that West Odessans receive the benefits of their tax dollars.

7. What qualifies you to hold this office?

My qualifications to hold this office are that in the past I have been a business owner who had to set budgets, balance books and lead multiple people within my company. I seek to gain knowledge and understanding of the way the council works in order to help the constituents in my precinct have better quality in their surrounding neighborhoods and areas.

8. Have you ever been charged with a crime?

No.

9. Given the state of politics in the world today, what approach would you take should your opinion differ from others on the council?

There are give and takes to any negotiation. To give all information to all parties involved. Next would be to form a point of view. Followed by finding common ground to come to a mutual decision that will be best beneficial to ALL residents of Odessa.

10. What is the most important issue facing the Odessa City Council?

The most important issue facing this city is inflation. We need to be able to keep this city running within its financial means. We need to look at pay raises to keep up with inflation, figure out a way to cut expenses and operating costs on different projects that are happening around the city using tax payer money.